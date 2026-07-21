Museveni: Gen. Moses Ali was a peace and development lover

President Yoweri Museveni has led the nation in paying tribute to the late Gen. Moses Ali and described him as a champion of peace, reconciliation and development whose contribution to Uganda’s history will be remembered for generations.

The President made the remarks during a special sitting of Parliament at Parliament House on Tuesday, 21, where the body of the former Second Deputy Prime Minister lay in state before burial. The sitting brought together Members of Parliament, Cabinet ministers, the Judiciary, diplomats, security officials, religious leaders, family members and mourners to celebrate the life of one of the longest serving public servants.

Museveni laid a wreath on the casket before paying tribute to the veteran statesman, saying Gen. Ali played a significant role in Uganda’s liberation and remained committed to transforming the lives of the people of West Nile.

“He made an important contribution to Uganda’s history. He rejected the brutality of Idi Amin’s regime, worked with us in the struggle for freedom, promoted peace and remained committed to the development of the West Nile,” Museveni said.

The President noted that throughout his public life, Gen. Ali appreciated the close relationship between peace and economic transformation.

“Gen. Ali understood that peace and development go together. I therefore appeal to the leaders in West Nile and the whole country that they should continue working hard to raise household incomes and achieve prosperity,” Museveni said.

He thanked the late for his service to Uganda and prayed that his soul rests in eternal peace.

Gen. Moses Ali died on Saturday at Nakasero Hospital aged 87 after more than five decades of distinguished service to Uganda. He served as a military officer, Cabinet minister, Member of Parliament for Adjumani West County and Second Deputy Prime Minister, earning respect across the political divide for his role in promoting peace and stability, particularly in the West Nile sub region.

Moving a motion for Parliament to pay tribute to the late statesman, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja outlined Gen. Ali’s distinguished military, parliamentary and Cabinet career, saying his service reflected courage, discipline and unwavering patriotism.

Nabbanja said the late general was a courageous soldier and principled leader whose selflessness, accountability and commitment to public interest shaped more than 50 years of service in the military, civil service and government.

The motion opened a moving tribute session during which legislators from both the ruling National Resistance Movement and the Opposition celebrated Gen. Ali’s legacy as a leader who served Uganda with distinction.

Arua District Woman Representative Lillian Obiale Paparu said Gen. Ali’s greatest legacy was his integrity, noting that despite holding some of the country’s highest offices for decades, his name was never associated with corruption.

“You will never hear his name in any corruption scandal,” Paparu told Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi said although they differed politically, he always respected Gen. Ali’s contribution to the country and believed his service deserved recognition.

“I still gave him his flowers for the service that he rendered to this nation over the years,” Ssenyonyi said.

Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo remembered Gen. Ali as a humble leader whose warmth, humour and discipline endeared him to colleagues in government.

“He touched many lives through his humour and simplicity,” Alupo said, adding that he was also known for exceptional punctuality and often arrived for Cabinet meetings as early as 9:00 a.m.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Lukia Isanga Nakadama said the late general’s passion for education remained evident even in his later years when he returned to school to further his studies.

“He was an ardent educationist whose life reminded us that learning has no age limit,” Nakadama said.

Bubulo East County MP John Musila brought a lighter moment to the solemn sitting as he recalled meeting Gen. Ali for the first time around 1976.

“He was very beautiful, of average build, very smart and handsome as well, by the way, the way you are, Right Honourable Speaker,” Musila said, drawing laughter from members before describing the late general as a father figure who inspired many, including the Nubian community in his constituency.

Throughout the sitting, legislators repeatedly described Gen. Ali as a bridge builder, peace maker and elder statesman whose wisdom guided successive generations of leaders. Many said his commitment to national unity, accountability and public service would remain a lasting example for those entrusted with leadership.

The special sitting concluded with Parliament unanimously honouring Gen. Moses Ali for his extraordinary contribution to Uganda’s political, military, and socio-economic development, as the country prepares to lay to rest one of its most respected national leaders.