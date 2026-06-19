Media fraternity pays tribute to veteran political reporter Joseph Sseruwoza

KAMPALA — Tributes continued to pour in Friday following the death of Joseph Sseruwoza, a Parliament reporter and political talk show host at BBS Terefayina, whose passing has left Uganda’s media fraternity in shock.

Sseruwoza was among the journalists known for consistently covering parliamentary affairs, political developments and governance issues in Uganda. Through his reporting and television appearances, he built a reputation as an informed and composed political journalist with a deep interest in public affairs.

Working with BBS Terefayina, one of Uganda’s leading Luganda television stations, Sseruwoza became widely recognized by audiences who regularly followed political discussions and parliamentary coverage. Colleagues say he played a significant role in bringing complex political debates closer to ordinary Ugandans through accessible reporting and talk show engagement.

Journalists who worked alongside him described him as disciplined, hardworking and respectful in the execution of his duties, particularly in the often demanding environment of political journalism.

News of his death spread Friday morning, drawing reactions from members of the media industry, politicians and viewers who expressed sorrow over the loss of a journalist many considered experienced and dedicated to his craft.

His passing comes at a time when Uganda’s media sector continues to reflect on the challenges faced by journalists covering politics, governance and parliamentary affairs, including intense work schedules and the pressure associated with reporting on sensitive national issues.

By Friday morning, family members and close associates had not yet released official details concerning the cause of death. Burial and funeral arrangements were expected to be announced later.

Joseph Sseruwoza will be remembered for his contribution to political journalism and his years of service in Uganda’s broadcast media industry.