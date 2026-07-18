Former 2nd Deputy Prime Minister and West Nile strongman Gen Moses Ali dies at 87

Uganda is mourning the death of former Second Deputy Prime Minister and veteran statesman Gen. (Rtd) Moses Ali, who died on Saturday afternoon at Nakasero Hospital after decades of distinguished service in government, Parliament and the military.

The long serving Adjumani West County Member of Parliament passed away at about 4:25pm, according to family and political leaders. He was 87.

His death brings to a close one of the most remarkable public service careers in Uganda’s history. For more than five decades, Gen. Ali remained a central figure in the country’s politics, serving under different administrations and occupying some of the highest offices in government while earning respect as one of the country’s most experienced leaders.

Ali served continuously as a Member of Parliament since 1996, when he was first elected to represent East Moyo County. Following the creation of new constituencies ahead of the 2011 General Election, he became MP for Adjumani West County, a seat he successfully defended in the 2011, 2016, 2021 and 2026 elections.

Only weeks ago, he exited Cabinet after President Yoweri Museveni unveiled a new ministerial team, ending a ministerial career that saw him serve as First Deputy Prime Minister, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament, among several other senior government positions.

Over the years, Gen. Ali also headed key ministries including Internal Affairs, Tourism, Disaster Preparedness, Refugees and Youth Affairs. He played a leading role in implementing government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods, strengthening national unity and coordinating government business in Parliament.

He was also widely credited for championing government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation and the Youth Livelihood Programme, particularly in the West Nile sub region where he remained one of the region’s most influential political leaders.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from leaders across the country.

National Resistance Movement Vice Chairman for Eastern Region, Captain Mike Mukula, described Gen. Ali as a patriot whose contribution to Uganda would never be forgotten.

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I have received the sad news of the passing of my dear friend, distinguished patriot, freedom fighter and statesman, General Moses Ali, who departed this life today at 4:25pm at Nakasero Hospital.”

Mukula said Gen. Ali dedicated his entire life to serving Uganda and remained committed to promoting peace and national unity.

“General Moses Ali devoted his life to the service of Uganda. His contribution to the struggle for peace, national unity, stability and reconstruction will forever remain engraved in the history of our nation. He was a courageous soldier, an astute leader and an elder statesman whose wisdom, humility and unwavering commitment to Uganda inspired generations of leaders and citizens alike.”

He added that Uganda had lost one of its finest sons whose legacy would continue to inspire generations.

“May we find comfort in the remarkable legacy he leaves behind, a legacy of patriotism, sacrifice, courage and dedicated public service. His life reminds us that true greatness is measured not by the offices one occupies, but by the lives one touches and the nation one helps to build.”

Mukula also extended condolences to President Museveni, the Government of Uganda, the bereaved family, the people of Adjumani District, the West Nile sub region and all Ugandans mourning the veteran leader.

Born on April 5, 1939, in Adjumani District, Gen. Moses Ali was among the few Ugandan leaders whose political career spanned nearly every major chapter of the country’s post independence history. A trained lawyer, retired military officer and seasoned politician, he remained active in public life despite advancing age and health challenges.

His decades of service earned him recognition as one of Uganda’s longest serving Cabinet ministers and parliamentarians. Colleagues often described him as a calm negotiator, an advocate of national reconciliation and a leader whose experience helped shape government policy over many years.

The government and Ali’s family will announce burial arrangements in the coming days as the nation pays tribute to one of Uganda’s most enduring political figures.