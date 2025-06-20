Gen Sejusa condemns online mockery of Moses Ali

Retired General David Sejusa has condemned what he described as “public flogging” and online humiliation targeting Gen. Moses Ali urging Ugandans to uphold African values of respect for elders and due process in political discourse.

Sejusa, a seasoned military and political figure via X (formerly Twitter) appealed to the public to reconsider how they treat leaders, especially those who have served the country in moments of great historical significance.

“Is it right to flog Gen. Moses Ali on social media and laugh at his condition?” Sejusa questioned.

He added, “First, I find it un-African that someone who is a grandfather, not a criminal someone otacumwiire (who hasn’t committed an abominable act) should be treated so disgracefully, casually insulted and his photos shared with abandon on social media.”

He acknowledged that while Gen. Ali may have made mistakes in the past, his role in Uganda’s liberation history cannot be ignored.

“Moses Ali led an armed struggle to fight for democracy in this country, earlier mistakes notwithstanding. His force, UNRF, was one of those that resisted Obote. So he is not just a kwala-kwala man, he is a freedom fighter worthy of our respect,” Sejusa noted.

Sejusa encouraged those concerned about Gen. Ali’s health or continued participation in politics to follow legal and institutional channels rather than resorting to ridicule.

“There is a process through which those aggrieved by Moses Ali’s persistence in elective politics can be addressed. A formal petition can be signed and taken to the Chairman of the Electoral Commission. Or a petition to the Speaker of the House through your MP. That is how civilized people do things,” he guided.

He drew comparisons with global figures to show that age or health challenges do not automatically disqualify leaders from public service.

“How many times did we see Biden fall, on planes, parades, etc.? How many times did we see Mugabe fall? We’ve had presidents ruling countries in wheelchairs, like in America and Algeria, even from hospital beds. Others died in office,” Sejusa recounted.

Sejusa warned that such ridicule reflects deeper colonial mindsets that still shape how Africans relate to one another.

“Insulting our elders is one of the traits of coloniality. We treat each other badly because we were taught we are trash and not worthy of respect. It is ingrained in us, though perhaps unconsciously. We need to stop!”

He recalled defending former President Tito Okello Lutwa when he was mocked for his poor command of English, saying dignity should never be compromised for amusement or political gain.

He said, “I strongly castigated those who laughed at and insulted Tito Lutwa when he spoke bad English. I didn’t find it important for him to speak great English!”

Sejusa has called for national introspection, respect for legacy and commitment to civility.

Moses Ali, the 86-year-old veteran lawmaker and military figure was early this week nominated seeking re-election as Member of Parliament for Adjumani West though failing to move out of his car due to his deteriorating health.

Born April 5, 1939, Ali’s public service spans for 54 years having held key positions including Deputy Prime Minister and Lieutenant General in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces.