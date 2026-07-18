Kibuli Hospital fined Shs147m after Court finds negligence in newborn’s death

Kampala, Uganda | July 18, 2026 — The High Court has ordered Kibuli Muslim Hospital and a doctor to compensate a mother with more than Shs147 million after ruling that negligence in the management of her newborn’s condition contributed to the child’s death.

Acting High Court Judge Bonny Isaac Teko found that the hospital and Dr. Dickens Aturwanaho failed to meet the required standard of care owed to Baby Jibreal Jumah Sewankambo, who died in October 2018.

The court awarded the child’s mother, Jaridah Kyofuna, a total of Shs147.4 million in damages. The award includes Shs17.37 million in special damages, Shs100 million in general damages, and Shs30 million for loss of expectation of life, excluding interest and legal costs.

The case followed the death of the newborn after complications developed shortly after birth at Kibuli Muslim Hospital.

Court records show that Kyofuna had received antenatal care at the facility and delivered her baby through an elective caesarean section. The child was initially stable but later developed breathing difficulties.

The court heard that despite the mother’s efforts to seek medical assistance, the baby was not taken to the neonatal unit until the following morning. Doctors later found that the child had anaemia and low platelet levels, and suspected haemorrhagic disease.

An emergency direct blood transfusion was performed using the mother’s blood after compatible donor blood was reportedly unavailable. The newborn’s condition later deteriorated, leading to his death on October 9, 2018.

Judge Identifies Medical Failures

In his ruling, Justice Teko said the evidence showed several failures in the care provided to the child.

The court cited delays in responding to the newborn’s deteriorating condition, failure by a specialist to physically assess the baby, inadequate investigations and concerns about procedures followed during the emergency transfusion.

The judge said the combined failures represented a departure from accepted medical standards and contributed to the fatal outcome.

Although the court recognised that medical staff were attempting to save the baby’s life, it held the hospital responsible for the actions of its employees.

The decision highlights the importance of timely emergency care, proper medical supervision and adherence to safety procedures, particularly in neonatal units where delays can have serious consequences.

Kibuli Muslim Hospital and Dr. Aturwanaho may appeal the decision.