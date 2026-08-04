MUSEVENI: Otunnu has experience, integrity and diplomatic credentials to lead UN

President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed veteran diplomat Olara Otunnu to become the next United Nations Secretary-General.

He described him as a leader with the experience, integrity and diplomatic credentials required to steer the world body through increasingly complex global challenges.

Museveni made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with ambassadors representing member states of the United Nations Security Council at State House Entebbe, where he officially presented Otunnu as Uganda’s candidate for the UN’s top position.

“I met ambassadors representing members of the United Nations Security Council and formally presented Ambassador Olara Otunnu as Uganda’s candidate for the position of United Nations Secretary-General,” Museveni said.

“I urged them to convey Uganda’s endorsement to their respective governments. Ambassador Otunnu has the experience, integrity and diplomatic credentials to lead the UN,” he added.

The President said Uganda’s support for Otunnu is rooted in the country’s longstanding commitment to peace, regional stability and humanitarian responsibility, noting that Uganda’s role in conflict resolution and its open-door refugee policy reflect the principles the candidate has championed throughout his career.

Museveni formally nominated Otunnu earlier this month, launching Uganda’s campaign to secure the highest office within the United Nations.

The nomination was officially communicated to UN member states in a joint letter signed by Annalena Baerbock and Zenon Ngay Mukongo, who informed governments that Uganda had submitted Otunnu’s name in accordance with the agreed UN selection procedures.

“We have the honour to jointly inform Member States that the Republic of Uganda has presented the nomination of Olara Otunnu as candidate for the position of Secretary-General,” part of the letter states.

The letter further notes that the nomination, dated July 24, 2026, was transmitted through Uganda’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Otunnu is regarded as one of Uganda’s most accomplished diplomats, having built a distinguished international career spanning more than four decades. He served as Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 1980 to 1985 during the administration of former President Milton Obote.

While serving at the UN, he held several influential positions, including President of the United Nations Security Council in 1981, where he presided over the election of Javier Pérez de Cuéllar as Secretary-General.

Otunnu is also recognised for introducing the “straw polling” system, commonly referred to as the Otunnu Formula, a method that has since become an integral part of the process used to select United Nations Secretaries-General.

Between 1982 and 1983, he served as Vice President of the United Nations General Assembly and chaired the Contact Group on Global Negotiations before later leading the UN Commission on Human Rights.

He also served as Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs between 1985 and 1986, where he played a key role in the Nairobi Peace Agreement during one of the country’s most critical political transitions.

Beyond his service to Uganda, Otunnu served as President of the International Peace Institute from 1990 to 1998, helping expand the institution’s influence in global peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

In 1997, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan appointed him as Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, a role in which he became a leading global advocate for the protection of children affected by war.

Uganda’s endorsement now places Otunnu among the candidates seeking to succeed the current UN leadership through a process that will involve consultations among Security Council members before consideration by the United Nations General Assembly.

If elected, Otunnu would become the first Ugandan to serve as Secretary-General of the United Nations, marking a historic milestone for the country and placing one of Africa’s most experienced diplomats at the helm of the world’s largest multilateral organisation.