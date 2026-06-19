CDF Muhoozi orders appointment of new Leader of Opposition in Parliament

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has directed Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda to lead an operation aimed at removing Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi and appointing a new opposition leader in Parliament.

In a series of posts on X, Muhoozi declared that he wants a new Leader of the Opposition and vowed that the replacement would have his endorsement.

“I want a new leader of the opposition in Parliament. And I will get him. He will be endorsed by me,” Muhoozi posted.

The UPDF chief subsequently announced that he had tasked the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political pressure group he leads, to study ways of removing Ssenyonyi from office.

“I have instructed PLU to study how to remove Joel Ssenyonyi from being leader of the opposition as soon as possible,” he wrote.

Muhoozi then assigned Kabanda to spearhead the process within Parliament.

“Hon. Kabanda is authorised to lead the operation in Parliament to give us a new leader of the opposition,” he stated.

The CDF later added, “After Hon. Kabanda finishes with Ssenyonyi, I will be waiting for him.”

The remarks mark one of Muhoozi’s most direct interventions in the affairs of Parliament and the opposition, with the General insisting that he has the authority to influence who occupies the position.

“Nothing in the laws of my country stops me from appointing a Leader of the Opposition that I think is best suited for the job. Nothing at all,” he said.

Muhoozi further asserted that he could appoint a new opposition leader at any time with the approval of President Yoweri Museveni.

“I can appoint whomever I want even tomorrow. I just need Mzee’s approval. Ssenyonyi is at best an adhoc leader of the opposition,” he posted.

In another statement, the General revealed that he wants the influential parliamentary position to be taken over by the Patriotic League of Uganda.

“I want the position of LOP to be taken by PLU,” he said. However, the LoP is elected from the leading opposition party, whereas PLU isn’t a political party yet.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa West Member of Parliament and a senior figure in the National Unity Platform (NUP), currently serves as Leader of the Opposition. NUP holds the largest number of opposition seats in Parliament.