Late Paul Kafeero’s DNA results to be released next week, ending 19-year family dispute

The long-awaited DNA findings expected to determine the biological relationship between more than 25 individuals and the late Kadongo Kamu legend Prince Paul Kafeero will be released next week in a bid to finally bring an end to a family dispute that has persisted for nearly two decades.

The announcement was made by Minister of Local Government, Balaam Barugahara, who revealed that the findings will be publicly presented on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Police Headquarters in Naguru.

According to Balaam, the event will be attended by forensic experts from the Uganda Police Force and the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory (DGAL), alongside family members, claimants, clan leaders, relatives, close friends of the late singer and members of the media.

“On Thursday, 25th June 2026, at 11:00 a.m., I will join the Police Forensic Laboratory team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Andrew K. Mubiru, Director of Forensic Services in the Uganda Police Force, together with the Government Analytical Laboratory team led by Mr. Kepher Kuchana Kateu, Director of the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory, at Police Headquarters to witness the official release and reading of the DNA findings concerning over 25 young people and the late Paul Kafeero,” Balaam said.

He noted that while invited guests will attend physically, the wider public will have an opportunity to follow the proceedings through a live television broadcast.

“The findings will be presented in the presence of members of the press, the children, their mothers, uncles, clan leaders, relatives and a few close friends of the late Paul Kafeero who will be invited directly by phone. The rest of the public is encouraged to follow the proceedings live on television, as the event will be broadcast live,” he added.

The forthcoming release of the results follows a dramatic development that took place on June 1, when Kafeero’s remains were exhumed under a court order to facilitate DNA sampling, marking a major milestone in efforts to settle one of Uganda’s most prolonged and controversial family disputes.

At the time, Balaam described the exercise as a crucial step toward uncovering the truth and restoring harmony among family members who have for years disagreed over the paternity claims.

“As I prepare to hand over the Youth and Children Affairs docket soon, I wish to inform the public that the long-standing paternity dispute involving over 20 young people allegedly fathered by my friend, the late Prince Paul Kafeero, will soon be resolved,” Balaam said shortly after the exhumation.

“Following the successful exhumation of his remains this morning for DNA sampling, a process that has remained unresolved for over 20 years is finally underway. The family has been engaged in a prolonged dispute over this matter, and today marks a major step toward establishing the truth,” he added.

The exhumation exercise was conducted by a team of pathologists led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, one of Uganda’s leading forensic experts, under the supervision of the Uganda Police Force and in strict compliance with a court order.

“The exhumation and sample collection exercise was professionally conducted by a team of pathologists led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Dr. Byaruhanga, in accordance with the court order and established forensic procedures,” Balaam said.

Following the collection of samples, scientists from the Government Analytical Laboratory and the Uganda Police Forensic Laboratory commenced a detailed forensic analysis intended to establish definitive DNA evidence capable of resolving the matter once and for all.

“The Government Analytical Laboratory and the state-of-the-art Uganda Police Forensic Laboratory will now conduct the necessary scientific analysis to provide conclusive facts based on DNA evidence,” Balaam noted.

The dispute dates back to the period following Kafeero’s death in 2007, when several women emerged claiming that the celebrated musician had fathered their children. Over the years, the number of claimants steadily increased, triggering disagreements over inheritance rights, family recognition and the administration of the singer’s estate.

Numerous attempts to resolve the matter through mediation meetings, family negotiations and earlier DNA tests failed to produce an outcome accepted by all parties. Some claimants questioned the credibility of previous test results, while others challenged the procedures that had been followed.

As the controversy intensified, court battles and family disagreements became commonplace, with the issue repeatedly attracting national attention due to Kafeero’s status as one of Uganda’s most celebrated musicians.

The proposal to exhume the singer’s remains also generated significant public debate. While some family members and supporters backed the move as the only way to obtain conclusive scientific evidence, others strongly opposed disturbing the grave of the deceased.

Several cultural leaders and prominent voices within Buganda Kingdom previously expressed reservations about the exercise, arguing that Kafeero should be allowed to rest in peace and that exhumation conflicted with cultural and moral values.

However, supporters of the process maintained that extracting DNA directly from the late musician’s remains offered the most reliable opportunity to establish the truth and finally settle the matter.

Balaam, who has played a central role in facilitating the process, emphasized that the exercise was never intended to create divisions but rather to ensure justice, truth and reconciliation among family members.

“I wish to thank the Court, the family members, Assistant Inspector General of Police Dr. Byaruhanga and his team, and the Uganda Police Force for making this important process possible. I am also grateful to have fully facilitated this exercise in the interest of justice, truth and family harmony,” he said.

The minister has also commended the forensic teams involved in the investigation and expressed confidence that the findings will finally provide answers that have eluded the family for nearly two decades.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to Director Andrew K. Mubiru and his team of Police Forensic Experts, as well as Mr. Kepher Kuchana Kateu and the Government Analytical Laboratory team, for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts in bringing closure to this 19-year family dispute,” Balaam said.

Concluding his earlier remarks following the exhumation, Balaam expressed optimism that the truth would ultimately prevail.

“There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known,” he said, quoting Luke 12:2.

For many of Kafeero’s relatives, admirers and supporters, the anticipated DNA findings represent more than just a scientific exercise. They are expected to bring long-awaited closure to a dispute that has overshadowed part of the legendary musician’s legacy for nearly 20 years.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Kadongo Kamu artists Uganda has ever produced, Prince Paul Kafeero remains an enduring cultural icon whose music continues to resonate across generations. Yet despite his immense contribution to Uganda’s music industry, questions surrounding his estate and paternity claims have remained unresolved since his death.

The release of the DNA results next week is therefore expected to mark a historic moment not only for Kafeero’s family but also for the many Ugandans who have closely followed the saga over the years, potentially bringing finality to one of the country’s longest-running family disputes.