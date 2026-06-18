Police recover 124 stolen motorcycles, arrest 22 suspects in Kampala operation

Police have recovered a total of 124 suspected stolen motorcycles and arrested 22 suspects in two separate intelligence-led operations targeting criminal networks involved in motorcycle theft, robbery and illegal motorcycle modification within the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The operations, conducted by Kampala Metropolitan Police North and Kampala Metropolitan South, are among the biggest recent crackdowns on motorcycle-related crime and have exposed sophisticated networks allegedly involved in stealing, dismantling, rebranding and redistributing motorcycles used in criminal activities.

In the latest operation, officers attached to Kampala Metropolitan South recovered 44 motorcycles and arrested 13 suspects during a raid conducted on June 17, 2026, at Nakati Garage and Washing Bay in Nakati Zone, Nabbingo Ward, Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala, the operation was launched following intelligence reports indicating that the garage was being used as a center for dismantling suspected stolen motorcycles, altering their appearance and returning them to circulation using forged registration details.

“The operation followed a tip-off alleging that the garage was involved in dismantling suspected stolen motorcycles, reassembling them, altering their branding and fitting them with forged number plates before returning them to circulation,” Kawala said.

She explained that police officers swiftly responded to the intelligence and conducted a comprehensive search of the premises, leading to the recovery of dozens of motorcycles and motorcycle parts believed to be linked to criminal activities.

Among the exhibits recovered were 44 motorcycles, eight motorcycles without engines, fuel tanks or seats, seven motorcycle skeletal frames, six motorcycle engines, ten exhaust pipes, four number plates and several assorted motorcycle components.

Police also recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers including UDM 696K, UMA 475JN, UDZ 213V, UMA 187JW, UFZ 077U, UFQ 548Q, UGH 315T, UFH 337U, UER 698X, UMA 516KK and several others believed to have been stolen from different parts of the country.

“The 13 suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the rightful owners of the recovered motorcycles, while operations to apprehend the owner of the garage are ongoing,” Kawala said.

She appealed to members of the public who may have lost motorcycles matching any of the recovered registration numbers to report to the nearest police station or Kampala Metropolitan South Police for verification.

The operation came barely a day after another major breakthrough by Kampala Metropolitan Police North, where officers recovered about 80 suspected stolen motorcycles and arrested nine suspects in Munaku Zone, Lubya Parish, Rubaga Division.

The June 16 operation stemmed from ongoing investigations into a series of robbery incidents involving motorcycles across Kampala.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, intelligence officers were initially led to a parking yard where two motorcycles suspected to have been used in a robbery in Muyenga were recovered.

“Further inquiries revealed that the same yard was allegedly being used as a source of motorcycles hired and later used in the commission of criminal activities, particularly robberies,” Owoyesigyire said.

Following the discovery, territorial police from Old Kampala Police Station, together with detectives and Scene of Crime Officers, mounted a search operation at the premises.

“The territorial police at Old Kampala, together with detectives and Scene of Crime Officers, responded to the information and conducted a thorough search of the premises. During the operation, about 80 motorcycles suspected to be stolen were recovered and taken to Old Kampala Police Station for safe custody,” he said.

The nine suspects arrested during the operation remain in police custody as investigators work to establish ownership of the motorcycles and determine whether they are linked to other criminal enterprises operating within Kampala and its surrounding areas.

Police say the two operations underscore growing efforts to dismantle criminal syndicates that exploit motorcycles for robberies and other violent crimes in the city.

The recovery of 124 suspected stolen motorcycles within two days is expected to provide significant leads for investigators and offer relief to victims who have lost their motorcycles to theft and robbery.

Authorities have urged all individuals whose motorcycles were stolen or disappeared under suspicious circumstances to report to Old Kampala Police Station or Kampala Metropolitan South Police with proof of ownership for verification and possible recovery.

Investigations into both cases remain ongoing, with police indicating that more arrests could be made as detectives pursue additional suspects believed to be connected to the motorcycle theft and robbery networks.