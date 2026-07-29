Museveni receives new envoys from Kenya, South Korea, Tanzania and Namibia 

President Yoweri Museveni has received Letters of Credence from four newly appointed Heads of Mission and reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with Kenya, the Republic of Korea, Tanzania and Namibia.

The credentials were presented during a ceremony at State House, where the four diplomats officially assumed their roles as representatives of their respective countries in Uganda.

The new envoys are H.E. Ababu Namwamba, High Commissioner of Kenya; H.E. Sangho Lee, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea; Maj. Gen. Marco Elisha Gaguti, High Commissioner of Tanzania; and H.E. Gabriel Pandureni Sinimbo, High Commissioner of Namibia.

Speaking after receiving the diplomats, Museveni described Uganda’s relations with the four countries as longstanding and mutually beneficial.

“Uganda enjoys cordial and mutually beneficial relations with all these countries,” Museveni said.

The President welcomed the new Heads of Mission and expressed confidence that they would play an important role in deepening cooperation in trade, investment, security, infrastructure, education and other areas of shared interest.

“I welcome them and look forward to working together to further strengthen our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,” Museveni added.

Kenya remains Uganda’s largest trading partner within the East African Community, with the two neighbouring countries sharing strong commercial links through the Northern Corridor, which connects Uganda to the Port of Mombasa. The two countries also cooperate closely in regional security, infrastructure development, energy projects and the implementation of East African Community integration programmes.

Uganda and Tanzania also enjoy warm bilateral relations founded on their membership in the East African Community. The two countries have collaborated on cross-border infrastructure, trade, tourism, peace and security initiatives, while also working together on major regional projects, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

Relations between Uganda and the Republic of Korea have expanded significantly over the years, with Seoul supporting Uganda through development cooperation, health, agriculture, education, technology transfer and capacity building. South Korea has also increased investments in Uganda while promoting partnerships in manufacturing and industrial development.

Uganda and Namibia have maintained close diplomatic ties since the liberation struggles in Southern Africa, with both countries continuing to cooperate in defence, agriculture, governance, education and regional affairs under the African Union and other continental frameworks.

The presentation of Letters of Credence formally authorises ambassadors and high commissioners to represent their Heads of State in the receiving country and marks the official beginning of their diplomatic assignments.

Uganda is committed to strengthen international partnerships with an aim to promote economic growth, regional stability and shared prosperity.