Kampala Parents School pupil wins Mini Miss Universe International 2026

Kampala Parents School pupil, Bracha Anganile Barnabas has won the 2026 Little Miss Universe Uganda title, earning her a chance to represent the country at the international competition.

Bracha finished at the top of the 2026 Little Miss Universe Uganda public voting contest with 23,193 votes, representing 18.34 per cent of the 126,490 votes cast. She was followed by Nasali Melisa with 21,850 votes and Ayebare Shiloh with 20,232 votes.

The victory has put Kampala Parents School in the spotlight once again, this time for the performance of one of its pupils in a national children’s pageant that seeks to identify, mentor and build the confidence of young girls.

The Little Miss Universe Uganda initiative was established in 2017 with the aim of mentoring young girls and helping them build confidence while using beauty and talent as platforms for empowerment. The 2026 competition ran from May 7 to May 23, with contestants competing for public support through the voting platform.

Bracha’s result was particularly notable because of the strength of the competition. Her 23,193 votes gave her a lead of 1,343 votes over the runner-up, while the top five contestants all attracted more than 19,000 votes each.

The achievement adds to the record of Kampala Parents School pupils excelling in activities beyond the classroom.

Kampala Parents School, one of Kampala’s prominent private primary schools, has also maintained a strong record in national examinations. In the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations, the school presented 185 candidates and recorded 96 Division One passes and 89 Division Two passes, meaning every candidate obtained either First or Second Grade.

The 2025 performance continued a strong academic record that had also been evident in the 2024 PLE.

In the 2024 examinations, several Kampala Parents School pupils attained the coveted aggregate four, the best possible PLE result. Among the pupils listed among the school’s top performers were Fantazia Maikuru Nowembabazi, Alvin Agaba, Lorraine Apili, Malcolm Kasirye, Kristiana Kiconco and Kigozi Kirabo.

The school’s performance has therefore extended beyond examination results, with its pupils increasingly featuring in activities that promote talent, confidence and creativity.

Kampala Parents School was also the venue for a 2023 PLE excellence awards event organised by the Kampala Capital City Authority Directorate of Education, which brought together school leaders from government and private schools in Kampala to recognise outstanding performance.

The school has consequently built a reputation around a broader approach to education, combining academic development with extracurricular activities and opportunities for pupils to explore their talents.

Her victory was not based simply on participation. She topped a field of contestants in the public voting phase and became the leading Ugandan contestant in the 2026 Little Miss Universe Uganda competition. The official competition results list her at number one with 23,193 votes.

Her victory has also attracted celebrations from people close to her. A social media message celebrating the achievement described Bracha as the winner of Little Miss Universe Uganda 2026/27.

The international opportunity now gives the young Kampala Parents School pupil another platform to showcase her confidence and talent beyond Uganda.

Social media posts associated with the pageant have also indicated that several Ugandan queens, including Bracha, are expected to represent Uganda at the international level.

For Kampala Parents School, the achievement comes as the institution continues to produce pupils who perform strongly in different fields.

The school’s recent academic record provides evidence of that consistency. In the 2025 PLE, none of its 185 candidates fell outside Division One or Division Two, while the 96 Division One passes demonstrated the depth of its academic performance.

The 2024 PLE results similarly placed Kampala Parents among schools producing pupils with the country’s highest possible aggregate.

Bracha’s pageant victory now adds a talent achievement to that record, giving the school another reason to celebrate as it continues to balance academic excellence with opportunities for pupils to develop confidence and showcase their abilities.

Bracha’s next appearance on the international stage will carry the experience gained at Kampala Parents School and represent Uganda in the next phase of her Miss Universe journey.