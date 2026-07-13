Housing Finance Bank promotes community health through blood donation

Kampala, Uganda | 13 July 2026: Housing Finance Bank, in partnership with Universal M. Enterprises Affordable Housing and the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS), on Friday, 10 July, held its sixth annual blood donation drive, bringing together staff, customers, partners and members of the public to donate blood in support of patients requiring lifesaving medical care across Uganda.

Held at the Bank’s Head Office in Kololo, the drive collected 52 units of blood, which will be processed by the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services and distributed to health facilities across the country. The donated blood will support mothers experiencing childbirth complications, accident victims, children with severe anaemia, patients undergoing surgery and individuals receiving treatment for chronic medical conditions.

The exercise comes at a time when Uganda continues to face a shortage of blood. According to the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, the country requires approximately 500,000 units of blood each year to meet national demand but collected about 439,000 units in the previous year. During a media briefing ahead of World Blood Donor Day in June 2026, UBTS Executive Director Dr Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire noted that the shortfall means approximately one in every 10 Ugandans who require a blood transfusion is unable to access one when needed.

Speaking during the event, Housing Finance Bank Executive Director Peace Ayebazibwe said supporting healthy communities is central to the Bank’s purpose and long-term sustainability.

“Without life and the wellbeing of our customers and the people of Uganda, we cannot talk about business. We cannot talk about a home. Every day, we witness road accidents and other medical emergencies where blood donations mean the difference between life and death. That is why initiatives like this matter; they give people a second chance at life,” she said.

She added that the Bank will continue working with partners to encourage voluntary blood donation and strengthen Uganda’s healthcare system.

Universal M. Enterprises Affordable Housing Managing Director Muffadal Yeolawala commended the partnership, describing it as a shared commitment to giving back to the community.

“Every blood donation has the potential to save a life. We encourage more individuals and organisations to support blood donation initiatives so that together we can help meet the country’s growing need for safe blood,“ he said.

Representing the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, Awori Esther, Blood Donor Recruiter, applauded the continued partnership and encouraged more Ugandans to become regular voluntary blood donors.

“Voluntary blood donors are the backbone of a safe and reliable blood supply. Partnerships such as this help us reach more donors, replenish blood stocks and ensure that patients receive the lifesaving care they need when they need it most,” he said.

The annual blood donation drive underscores Housing Finance Bank’s belief that sustainable development begins with healthy communities. By investing in partnerships that address critical social needs, the Bank continues to create shared value while making a meaningful contribution to strengthening Uganda’s healthcare system.

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About Housing Finance Bank Ltd

Housing Finance Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in Uganda with a purpose to finance a sustainable future for all through offering convenient, affordable, and relevant solutions for 58 years.

First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited, carrying out business as a non-banking credit institution providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public, the bank became licensed and regulated by Bank of Uganda as a Commercial Bank in 2007, to carry on the business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited. Housing Finance Bank’s vision is to be the preferred business and consumer bank with a focus on Housing finance.