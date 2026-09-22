Nameere- Nalubowa Masaka election case adjourned

MASAKA — The High Court in Masaka has adjourned the hearing of a petition challenging the election of State Minister for Local Government Justine Nameere as Masaka City Woman MP to September 30 and October 1.



Justice Bernard Namanya adjourned the case after allowing video evidence presented by National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Rose Nalubowa’s legal team to be admitted into the court record.

Nalubowa filed the petition challenging Nameere’s victory in the parliamentary election. The case has centred on the circumstances surrounding the disputed election results and the subsequent recount.

Nameere’s lawyers, led by Sam Ssekyewa, opposed the admission of the video evidence. They also challenged an affidavit presented by Deogratious Bukenya, questioning his authority to provide the evidence and his expertise in the matters addressed in the affidavit.



The objections were heard by the court before the video evidence was admitted and placed on the record.

The development clears the way for the hearing to continue, with both sides expected to resume the examination and cross-examination of witnesses when the court reconvenes.

Nalubowa’s legal team is expected to continue presenting evidence in support of the petition, while Nameere’s lawyers will have an opportunity to challenge the evidence and allegations against their client.

The Electoral Commission and the Masaka City Returning Officer are also parties to the case.

The petition will return before Justice Namanya on September 30, with the hearing continuing on October 1.