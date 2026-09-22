Uganda to host first-ever national ESG conference as gov’t pushes for sustainable investment

Uganda will on September 25, 2026 host its inaugural National Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Conference and Expo as the government seeks to promote responsible investment, climate resilience and sustainable economic development.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Water and Environment in collaboration with Envirosure Consulting, will bring together government agencies, civil society organisations, development partners, academics, scientists, private sector players and policymakers to discuss the growing role of ESG principles across Uganda’s economy.

Minister of Water and Environment Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, who was represented at a press briefing at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday by Dr Callist Tindimugaya, the Commissioner for Water Resources Planning and Regulation at the ministry, said ESG has become an important part of global economic transformation.

“Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles have become one of the defining pillars of sustainable economic transformation worldwide,” Otafiire said.

The conference will be held under the theme, “Driving Transformation through ESG: From Commitment to Action.”

According to the minister, the global business environment is increasingly placing emphasis on how organisations manage environmental risks, treat communities and uphold ethical governance, in addition to their financial performance.

“Globally, ESG is reshaping how institutions attract investment, manage risk, measure impact and deliver sustainable value,” he said.

Otafiire noted that development finance institutions, multilateral agencies and private investors are increasingly requiring organisations to demonstrate ESG performance before accessing capital, making ESG an issue that goes beyond regulatory compliance.

He said banks are incorporating ESG considerations into lending decisions, while insurers are increasingly taking climate risks into account when determining underwriting terms. Institutional investors are also giving greater attention to sustainable investment portfolios.

“Development partners increasingly condition grants and technical assistance on ESG compliance, while consumers and markets increasingly reward organisations that demonstrate responsible practice,” he said.

The minister said Uganda is already integrating environmental sustainability and climate considerations into its national development framework through the National Development Plan IV and Vision 2040, as well as international and continental commitments.

These include the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Agenda 21, Africa Agenda 2063, the Water Action Decade, the National Climate Change Act, Uganda’s Nationally Determined Contributions, the Green Growth Development Strategy and various sectoral policies and frameworks.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to share experiences, innovations and best practices on the environmental, social and governance pillars and examine how they can be applied across different sectors of the economy.

Among its objectives is to increase ESG awareness in government and the private sector while building institutional capacity to integrate ESG principles into operations and sustainability reporting.

The organisers also seek to showcase innovations supporting climate resilience and sustainable development, promote climate finance and responsible investment, and strengthen cooperation between government, investors and development partners.

The conference will further seek to position Uganda as a regional platform for ESG dialogue and sustainable investment while encouraging organisations to translate ESG commitments into practical action.

Otafiire thanked stakeholders and partners who have supported preparations for the inaugural conference and called on additional partners and sponsors to support the event.

“I call upon other partners and sponsors to come forward and support my Ministry so that we can make this event a very colourful one,” he said.