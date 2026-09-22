Museveni bids farewell to India’s envoy as Uganda expands technology, forensic science partnership

President Museveni has bid farewell to India’s outgoing High Commissioner to Uganda, Upender Singh Rawat and praised his contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries and highlighted growing cooperation in science, technology and digital transformation.

The President made the remarks on Monday during a farewell meeting with Rawat at State House Entebbe as the diplomat concluded a three year and three month tour of duty in Uganda.

“I thank you for your service in Uganda and wish you good luck in your next tour of duty,” Museveni told the outgoing envoy.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed expanding Uganda India cooperation in key areas including science, technology, digital transformation, technology transfer and the National Payment Switch, an initiative expected to improve secure digital payments and cross border remittance services.

“We discussed strengthening Uganda India cooperation in science, technology and digital transformation, including the National Payment Switch and technology transfer,” Museveni said.

The President also welcomed progress made through the partnership with India in higher education and forensic science.

“I was pleased with the progress of the National Forensic Sciences University in Jinja, established through our cooperation with India,” he said.

Rawat was accompanied by Second Secretary Yogender Singh from the Indian High Commission in Kampala and Ambassador Henry Mayega, the Head of International Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The outgoing envoy said his mission had worked closely with the Ugandan government to expand cooperation across several sectors during his tenure.

One of the major milestones of his assignment was the establishment of the first overseas campus of India’s National Forensic Sciences University in Jinja, which was inaugurated on April 12, 2023.

The university offers specialised training in forensic science, cyber security and related security disciplines, strengthening collaboration between Uganda and India in education, scientific research and law enforcement.

Rawat also pointed to his collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bank of Uganda on the National Payment Switch, a digital financial project designed to enhance secure cross border remittances and improve financial connectivity for Ugandans living abroad.

Uganda and India have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation spanning trade, health, education, agriculture, defence, information technology and infrastructure development.

India remains one of Uganda’s largest trading partners and a major source of investment, while thousands of Ugandan students continue to benefit from Indian scholarships and professional training programmes.

As he concluded his diplomatic mission, Museveni thanked Rawat for his role in strengthening the friendship between Uganda and India and wished him success in his next assignment after returning to India for a new deployment.