No show of sureties as former CMI Boss Gen Birungi is further remanded

Former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) Director Maj Gen James Mugabe Birungi has been remanded to Makindye Military Police Barracks until September 24 after the General Court Martial adjourned his bail application when his surety failed to appear in court.

The two star general appeared before the General Court Martial in Makindye on Monday before Brig Gen Richard Tukachungurwa, who ordered that he remain in detention as the hearing of his bail application continues.

Birungi is among senior UPDF officers facing charges related to the illegal possession of military stores, security and treachery following investigations into intelligence operations conducted during his tenure as head of military intelligence.

He was arrested in August 2025 after President Museveni ordered investigations into allegations of misconduct within military intelligence, prompting a Board of Inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Sam Okiding.

The inquiry examined allegations that fabricated intelligence reports were used to obtain operational funds and investigated security operations in which civilians were allegedly shot and later presented as suspected suicide bombers, including incidents at Kalerwe Market and near the Catholic Shrine in Munyonyo during Martyrs Day celebrations.

Before his arrest, Birungi had served as Director of CMI, now known as the Chieftaincy of Defence Intelligence and Security (C DIS), and was later appointed commander of the Mountain Infantry Division before being removed as investigations widened.

The General Court Martial has previously granted bail to some of Birungi’s co accused, including Brig Gen James Ruhesi and Maj Innocent Mugumya, while other officers remained in detention after failing to present acceptable sureties.

In separate proceedings before the same court, two civilians, Benjamin Nsubuga and Benson Asiimwe, pleaded guilty to unlawfully wearing UPDF uniform and illegally possessing a firearm.

Brig Gen Tukachungurwa sentenced both men to two years in prison, with Nsubuga committed to Kitalya Prison and Asiimwe sent to Gulu Prison.

The court also remanded Ochan Robert Othieno until September 28 over charges of unlawfully possessing military clothing as investigations continue.