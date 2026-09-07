Woman remanded over alleged murder of TikToker Jovia1235

Kampala — September 7, 2026. The City Hall Magistrates Court has remanded a woman accused of murdering 22-year-old TikToker Jovia Namuwulya to Luzira Prison.

Patricia Rose Turindwamukama appeared before Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu on Monday and was charged with murder and robbery.

The prosecution alleges that Turindwamukama, together with another person who is still at large, murdered Namuwulya on August 20 at Mukalazi Zone, Bukoto I Parish, Nakawa Division.

The accused is further alleged to have robbed Namuwulya of an iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at Shs2 million, a cream-white bag worth Shs150,000, three pieces of clothing valued at Shs200,000, and a passport.

The prosecution alleges that a knife was used during the robbery and killing.

Turindwamukama did not enter a plea because murder is a capital offence triable by the High Court.

The magistrate remanded her to Luzira Prison until September 22, when the case will come up for mention.

Namuwulya, who worked as a waitress and created content on TikTok under the name Jovia1235, was allegedly found dead in her rented room in Mukalazi Zone.

According to the prosecution, relatives became concerned after she failed to respond to their calls. The caretaker reportedly went to check on her room and noticed bloodstains through a window before police were alerted.

Police officers who arrived at the scene allegedly found Namuwulya lying in a pool of blood.

The court heard that Namuwulya had lived with Turindwamukama in the same room for about seven months.

Police later traced Turindwamukama to Mbuya, where she was reportedly staying with her boyfriend. The boyfriend allegedly alerted authorities, leading to her arrest.

The prosecution further alleges that Turindwamukama was preparing to travel to Iraq and had applied for an Iraqi visa on August 21, a day after the alleged murder.

The allegations against Turindwamukama have not been tested in court. She remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.