Kayiwa remanded over Shs8m bribe allegation

KAMPALA — The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has remanded Amir Kayiwa over allegations that he offered Shs8 million to police officers guarding a crime scene in Wakiso District.

Kayiwa was charged with offering gratification and will remain on remand until September 30, when he is expected to return to court for mention of the case.

Prosecution alleges that on August 29, 2026, at Lubowa in Kajjansi Town Council, Kayiwa offered Shs8 million to officers who had been deployed to guard a secured crime scene.

The prosecution case is that the money was intended to enable Kayiwa access the office of Asimwe Emmanuel at Details Security Company Ltd, where he allegedly planned to remove vital evidence.

The office had been secured after a complaint was lodged over the alleged theft of 785 kilogrammes of gold from the company’s premises.

Police and the anti-corruption unit had cordoned off the area as investigations into the alleged theft continued.

Kayiwa was subsequently brought before court following a joint effort by the anti-corruption unit, the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court remanded him until September 30 for further mention of the case.