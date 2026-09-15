Popular TikToker Jayden dies at age 24 in India

Ugandan TikTok personality Timothy Kayanja, popularly known as Jayden, has died at the age of 24 while undergoing treatment in India.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday morning by fellow TikToker Sheilah Price.

Jayden had been receiving treatment for aplastic anaemia, a condition that affects the production of blood cells. He was taken to India after a fundraising campaign by Ugandans helped raise money for his medical care.

He underwent a bone marrow transplant in July 2026 and initially showed signs of improvement. His health later deteriorated, and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in August as doctors continued to treat him.

Jayden became a familiar face on Ugandan social media in late 2024 after a Christmas skit featuring his character went viral. The character’s name, Jayden, subsequently became associated with spoilt city children in popular social media conversations.

His popularity later earned him a brief stint in television journalism before he returned to content creation.

News of his death has prompted tributes from fellow TikTokers and his followers, who had followed his treatment journey and fundraising campaign.

Further information about his death and funeral arrangements was not immediately available.