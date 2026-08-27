Former Koboko Speaker George Ambe dies after 16 days in ICU

August 27, 2026-KOBOKO — Former Koboko District Council Speaker George Ambe has died at the age of 78 after spending more than 16 days in the intensive care unit, according to his family.

Ambe, a veteran local government leader, died after a period of hospitalisation that kept him in intensive care for more than two weeks.

He was a familiar figure in Koboko’s local leadership circles, having previously served as Speaker of the district council.

During his years in public service, Ambe was involved in local administration and community affairs and was regarded as an experienced district leader.

He remained engaged in community work after leaving district leadership. In later years, he served as chairperson and treasurer of Smart Change Uganda, a community-based organisation involved in initiatives in northern Uganda, including Arua and Koboko.

His death is likely to be felt among former colleagues, community members and local leaders who worked with him during his years in district administration.

Koboko District, in Uganda’s West Nile sub-region, is also historically known as the home area of former president Idi Amin.

As of Thursday, details of the funeral programme and burial arrangements had not been widely announced. The family is expected to communicate the arrangements in due course.