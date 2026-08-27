Five suspects held after police recover 12 motorcycles in Ndeeba

August 27, 2026/KAMPALA — Police have arrested five suspects and impounded 12 motorcycles believed to have been stolen as investigators pursue a suspected motorcycle theft and resale network operating in Kampala.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation conducted on August 25 at around 5 pm in Ndeeba, Katwe Division, Kampala District.

The operation began after motorcycle registration number UMA 330NR was reported stolen at Nabweru Police Station.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Kawala Racheal, investigators followed intelligence leads to Busabala, where they arrested two men suspected of involvement in the theft.

Police identified the suspects as Mugisha Ivan, 28, and Kabanda David, 25.

Police allege that the suspects stole the motorcycle and concealed it while waiting for its tracking device to be removed.

After their arrest, the two reportedly led detectives to Ndeeba, where they identified individuals and places allegedly involved in receiving and disposing of stolen motorcycles.

Police then impounded 12 motorcycles suspected to have been stolen and arrested three additional suspects, bringing the total number in custody to five.

Investigators say the alleged group mainly targets relatively new motorcycles. The stolen motorcycles are reportedly taken to Ndeeba, where tracking devices are removed before the motorcycles are sold for about Shs1.7 million each.

Police also allege that some motorcycles are dismantled and sold as spare parts, while others are modified to look old before being resold.

The investigation has also uncovered possible links between some of the suspects and motorcycle theft cases reported at Old Kampala, Nateete, Jinja Road and Nabweru police stations.

Police said the investigation is still active, with detectives working to identify other suspects and establish the full chain involved in stealing, hiding, dismantling and disposing of the motorcycles.

The 12 recovered motorcycles remain in police custody as investigators work to establish their ownership.

Police have urged motorcycle owners, riders and members of the public to promptly report theft and suspicious activities to the nearest police station.