Police identifies three more suspects in the murder of Nyanjura’s brother

Police have identified three additional suspects implicated in the murder of Tugume Albert, a mobile money attendant and brother to Deputy Mayor Doreen Nyanjura. Tugume was shot dead on November 21, 2024, at around 7:00 PM in Kiwatule Central Zone, Nakawa Division, Kampala City.



Tugume, 34, was preparing to close his mobile money shop when he was attacked by an assailant who attempted to rob him. During the scuffle, a boda boda rider, 30-year-old Sabiti Banabas, tried to intervene but was shot dead by another armed assailant who had been waiting nearby.



Tugume attempted to flee but was pursued and fatally shot by the suspects, who made off with a bag believed to contain an unspecified amount of cash.



Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson, confirmed that police investigators are making significant progress in the ongoing investigation into the murder and aggravated robbery case. He stated that a joint task force had been established to investigate the crime, resulting in the arrest of four suspects.



The suspects in custody are: Mutagubya Jimmy, a boda boda rider, and resident of Sempagala Zone, Nakawa Division, Wakiso District; Kayemba Bosco Ssalongo, a builder, and resident of Kawanda, Nakyesanje Zone, Nabweru Subcounty, Wakiso District; Makanga Marvin, unemployed, and resident of Kagoma, Maganjo, Wakiso District and Suuna Hamza Mutebi, a businessman and resident of Mpererwe, Wakiso District.



“The four have been charged with Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,” he said.

Other suspects still at large include; Kabuye Hussei, Bambaiha Joseph alias Fire and Lukenge Martin.