Sudhir Ruparelia: The tycoon building for tomorrow while fighting yesterday’s battle

KAMPALA — At Plot 1 Kimathi Avenue, one of Kampala’s old corporate landmarks has acquired a new owner.

The former UAP Insurance building, which for years carried the name of one of Uganda’s best-known insurers, has been acquired by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia in a transaction whose value has not been disclosed.

The deal adds another established commercial property to Mr Ruparelia’s extensive Kampala portfolio, as the businessman continues to expand his interests in real estate while pursuing a long-running legal dispute over the collapse of Crane Bank.

For Mr Ruparelia, the latest acquisition comes at a time when Kampala’s property market is changing, and international companies are reviewing their real estate portfolios.

It also comes as the 70-year-old businessman and other former majority Crane Bank shareholders pursue a claim worth at least €200 million in London over the events surrounding the bank’s takeover and subsequent transfer of selected assets and liabilities to DFCU Bank.

The two developments — expansion and litigation — capture much of the current chapter in Mr Ruparelia’s long business story.

A new address in an old business district

The Kimathi Avenue property has deep roots in Uganda’s corporate history.

It served as UAP Insurance’s headquarters before the insurer moved its operations to Nakawa Business Park. The building was also linked to Next Media’s early history, which has said it began in a two-bedroom apartment in the building before expanding to its current base in Naguru.

The property is now part of the business interests associated with Mr Ruparelia. The value of the transaction has not been publicly disclosed.

What the businessman intends to do with the building is not yet clear. There has been no detailed public announcement on whether it will be retained in its current form, refurbished or redeveloped.

The acquisition nonetheless fits into a strategy that has made Mr Ruparelia one of the most prominent private property owners in Kampala.

Meera Investments acquired Simbamanyo House on Lumumba Avenue for about $5 million in 2020 after an auction by Equity Bank. The building was later renamed Gender and Labour House.

In 2024, Mr Ruparelia and his wife, Jyotsna, acquired the 14-storey Lotis Towers in Nakasero following an auction by DFCU Bank. The property was subsequently renamed Arie Towers.

The group’s other developments include Kingdom Kampala, Pearl Business Park and Windsor House, alongside residential and hospitality properties.

The latest acquisition comes as Kampala’s office market undergoes a shift towards newer buildings with better facilities, parking and modern layouts.

Knight Frank Uganda’s 2026 property assessment reported stronger rents for Grade A offices and described a growing preference among tenants for modern commercial space. Older buildings face increasing pressure to refurbish, improve services or compete on price.

For the new owner, the Kimathi Avenue building offers one asset that cannot easily be recreated — a central location in Kampala’s traditional commercial district.

The empire behind the name

Mr Ruparelia’s business story began in the aftermath of one of the most turbulent periods in Uganda’s history.

Born on January 17, 1956, he left Uganda as a teenager during the expulsion of Asians under President Idi Amin in 1972.

He later worked in Britain before returning to Uganda in 1985.

In interviews, he has said he returned with about $25,000 in savings and began building his business through trading and foreign exchange.

His early ventures eventually led to the establishment of Crane Bank in 1995.

The bank grew rapidly and became one of Uganda’s largest indigenous commercial banks, giving Mr Ruparelia the financial base to diversify into other sectors.

Property became one of the most important.

Through Meera Investments and other companies, the businessman accumulated commercial and residential properties across Kampala, while also expanding into hotels, education, floriculture, broadcasting, insurance and other businesses.

The Ruparelia Group currently describes its interests as covering real estate, hospitality, education, floriculture, broadcasting and other sectors.

The group identifies Mr Ruparelia as its chairman and majority shareholder.

Its businesses include Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kabira Country Club, Rosebud, Sanyu FM and several educational institutions, alongside its property portfolio.

The size and value of the wider group are difficult to independently establish because many of its businesses are privately held.

The bank that changed everything

But the story of the Ruparelia empire cannot be told without Crane Bank.

On October 20, 2016, the Bank of Uganda placed Crane Bank under statutory management.

Three months later, selected assets and liabilities were transferred to DFCU Bank.

The intervention triggered years of litigation involving Mr Ruparelia, other former shareholders, the Bank of Uganda and parties associated with DFCU.

The dispute has now reached another important stage in Britain.

In London, Mr Ruparelia and other former Crane Bank shareholders are seeking at least €200 million in damages from Rabobank-linked parties and former executives.

Their case concerns allegations surrounding the takeover of Crane Bank and the subsequent transfer of its selected assets and liabilities.

The claimants allege that the process was unlawful and that Crane Bank’s assets were transferred at an undervalue.

Their case also raises allegations surrounding a disputed $27.5 million payment.

The defendants dispute the allegations and have put forward their own account of the events.

The allegations therefore remain contested and are yet to be finally determined by the court.

The English litigation follows years of proceedings in Uganda and Britain. In earlier proceedings, questions were raised about the jurisdiction of the English courts and the claims were at one stage dismissed, before an appeal allowed the case to proceed.

The current proceedings are expected to examine evidence surrounding the disputed transaction in greater detail.

A businessman still fighting

The Crane Bank dispute is notable because it has continued for almost a decade while Mr Ruparelia’s wider business interests have continued to expand.

Rather than abandoning the matter, he and the other claimants have pursued the case through the English courts, seeking compensation for what they say were losses resulting from the way Crane Bank was taken over and its assets subsequently transferred.

The defendants have contested the claims.

The court will ultimately have to determine the competing accounts.

For Mr Ruparelia, the case represents the unresolved legal aftermath of the collapse of the financial institution that once stood at the centre of his business empire.

The next generation

There is another transition taking place within the Ruparelia business story — one that could prove more consequential over the longer term.

The family is preparing for succession.

Mr Ruparelia’s daughters, Sheena and Meera, have increasingly taken roles within the family’s businesses and philanthropic activities.

The Ruparelia Group lists Sheena among its directors and trustees, while members of the next generation have become increasingly involved in different parts of the family enterprise.

The transition, however, is gradual.

Mr Ruparelia remains chairman and majority shareholder, meaning the founder continues to play an active role in the group even as responsibilities are increasingly shared with the next generation.

For a conglomerate spread across property, hospitality, education, broadcasting and other sectors, succession is not simply a family matter. It is also a question of how a diversified private business survives beyond its founder.

What the latest deal means

The Kimathi Avenue acquisition may be relatively small when viewed against the history of the Ruparelia Group, but it reflects a strategy that has remained central to Mr Ruparelia’s business interests.

As some international companies review their property holdings in Uganda and the wider East African market, Mr Ruparelia continues to acquire strategically located real estate.

At the same time, Kampala’s property market is evolving.

New commercial developments are competing for tenants while older buildings face pressure to modernise. The future of properties such as the former UAP building will therefore depend not only on their location but also on how their owners respond to changing demand.

For Mr Ruparelia, however, property is only one part of a larger calculation.

At 70, he is overseeing an established business empire, adding to its property holdings, managing a gradual generational transition and pursuing one of the most consequential legal battles of his career.

The Kimathi Avenue building is therefore more than another property acquisition.

It is another piece in an empire that began with a young Ugandan returning from Britain with his savings, grew through foreign exchange and banking, survived the collapse of its flagship financial institution and was subsequently rebuilt around property and diversified investments.

The Crane Bank dispute remains unresolved.

The succession process is still unfolding.

And in Kampala, Mr Ruparelia continues to expand.