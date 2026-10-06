Uganda Ambassador to Kenya remanded to Luzira over Shs494m financial loss

The Anti Corruption Court has remanded Ambassador Herbert Kiguli to Luzira Prison over allegations that he caused a financial loss of Shs494.1 million to the Government of Uganda while serving at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

Kiguli, who is currently the Consul General at Uganda’s Consulate General in Mombasa, Kenya, was charged with causing financial loss and abuse of office after being arrested by the Inspectorate of Government (IG).

He appeared before Anti Corruption Court Principal Magistrate Christopher Opit on Monday, October 5, where the charges were read and explained to him. Kiguli denied the allegations.

The court ordered that he be remanded to Luzira Prison until Wednesday, October 7, when he is expected to return for the hearing of his bail application.

According to the Inspectorate of Government, the alleged offences date back to November 9 and 10, 2020, when Kiguli was serving as Commissioner for Human Resource Management at MAAIF in Entebbe.

The IG alleges that Kiguli originated and signed, on behalf of the Principal of Bukalasa Agricultural College, five requisitions amounting to Shs614.8 million.

“The requisitions resulted in a financial loss of Shs494,097,270 to Government,” the Inspectorate of Government said in a statement issued on October 5.

The anti corruption body alleges that the funds had neither been budgeted for nor were they expected by Bukalasa Agricultural College at the time the requisitions were made.

It further alleges that there was no valid Memorandum of Understanding governing the financial relationship between Bukalasa Agricultural College and MAAIF when the funds were requisitioned.

“The funds were intended for various MAAIF activities which could not take place due to COVID-19 restrictions,” the IG said.

The Inspectorate of Government was represented in court by Principal Inspectorate Officer William Moses Ntumwa and Inspectorate Officers Milly Namuwanga and Jennifer Katusiime.

The IG said the case forms part of its efforts to protect public resources and urged public officers to comply with financial regulations while carrying out their duties.

“The IG reiterates its commitment to protecting public resources, and calls upon public officers to always stick to financial regulations while executing their duties,” the statement said.

Kiguli has not been convicted of the offences and remains presumed innocent unless proved guilty by a court of law.