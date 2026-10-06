Speke Resort Munyonyo named Best Luxury MICE Resort Globally at 2026 Luxe Global Awards

Speke Resort Munyonyo has been named the Best Luxury MICE Resort Globally at the 2026 Luxe Global Awards, adding another international accolade to the Ugandan hospitality facility’s list of awards this year.

The recognition honours the resort’s performance in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, particularly its conference facilities, hospitality services and ability to host major international meetings and events.

Announcing the award, Speke Resort said the recognition reflects its continued commitment to providing high-quality hospitality, meetings and events services to guests from Uganda and abroad.

“We are honoured to be named Best Luxury MICE Resort Globally at the LUXE Global Awards,”the resort said.

The management added that the award recognised its unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality, seamless meetings and events and outstanding guest experiences.

The award comes after Speke Resort Munyonyo was named Uganda’s Leading Conference Hotel 2026 at the World Travel Awards in August, beating Kampala Serena Hotel, Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz and Sheraton Kampala Hotel. The award also extended the resort’s winning streak in the category, having won the same title in 2024 and 2025.

Earlier this year, the resort was also recognised at the 2026 Luxe Global Awards as the World’s Best Luxury Convention Resort, strengthening its international reputation as a destination for high-end conferences and business events.

The latest recognition means Speke Resort and its convention facilities have secured three major hospitality and conference accolades in 2026, with the two Luxe Global Awards complemented by the World Travel Awards recognition.

The resort’s awards come as Uganda continues to position itself as a destination for international conferences and business tourism through the growth of the MICE sector.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria in Munyonyo, Kampala, Speke Resort combines accommodation, conference facilities, restaurants, leisure activities and event venues within one destination. The resort says it has more than 450 rooms, 33 meeting rooms, outdoor venues and a convention hall.

The facility has hosted several high-level national, regional and international gatherings, including diplomatic meetings and major international conferences. It also played a key hospitality role during the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit held in Kampala in January 2024.

The latest global award further places Speke Resort Munyonyo among the recognised luxury destinations competing for international MICE business, while adding to Uganda’s profile as an emerging destination for conferences, exhibitions and other high-value business events.

The resort has thanked its guests, staff, partners and supporters for contributing to the continued recognition, saying the latest award further motivates it to maintain high standards in hospitality, meetings and events.