Speke Resort Munyonyo named Uganda’s Leading Conference Hotel at World Travel Awards 2026

Speke Resort Munyonyo has been crowned Uganda’s Leading Conference Hotel 2026 at the prestigious World Travel Awards, extending an impressive run of international recognition for the lakeside luxury resort.

This victory marks the third consecutive year that the Munyonyo-based resort has claimed the coveted title, having also emerged victorious in 2024 and 2025.

The achievement places the resort ahead of some of Uganda’s most established hospitality brands and further strengthens its standing as one of East Africa’s premier conference venues.

Reacting to the announcement, the resort described the recognition as a reflection of its continued investment in exceptional hospitality, world class conference facilities and memorable guest experiences.

“We are incredibly honoured to be named Uganda’s Leading Conference Hotel 2026 at the prestigious World Travel Awards. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to exceptional hospitality, world class conference facilities and unforgettable guest experiences,” the resort said.

The World Travel Awards are regarded as one of the travel and hospitality industry’s highest honours, recognising destinations, hotels and tourism businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence across the globe.

For Speke Resort, the award adds another prestigious trophy to an already remarkable year. Earlier in 2026, the resort was named World’s Best Luxury Convention Resort at the Luxe Global Awards, a recognition that highlighted its growing influence in international luxury hospitality and business tourism.

The resort has steadily built an enviable record on the global stage, with repeated nominations in the Africa’s Leading Conference Hotel category, where it competes alongside some of the continent’s most renowned convention destinations in Egypt, Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa and Morocco.

Situated on the shores of Lake Victoria, Speke Resort has evolved from a luxury getaway into Uganda’s flagship venue for high level international gatherings. The property features hundreds of guest rooms, dozens of meeting venues and one of the country’s largest convention facilities, making it capable of hosting thousands of delegates at a single event.

Its conference infrastructure has played a big role in elevating Uganda’s profile as a destination for global events.

The resort hosted the historic 19th Non Aligned Movement Summit and the Third South Summit of the G77 and China, welcoming heads of state, diplomats and international delegates from across the world. It has also staged the Commonwealth Speakers Conference, the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, the Uganda EU Business Forum and numerous regional business summits that have placed Kampala at the centre of Africa’s conference tourism landscape.

The resort’s journey as a landmark hospitality destination stretches back nearly two decades. It was commissioned in time for the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, an event that helped establish Munyonyo as Uganda’s premier venue for international diplomacy and large scale conferences. Since then, continuous expansion has transformed the property into one of the country’s most iconic hospitality investments.

Conference travellers are among the highest spending visitors, and facilities like Speke Resort have become central to the country’s ambition of attracting more international business events.

With three consecutive World Travel Awards victories and another global luxury accolade already secured this year, Speke Resort Munyonyo continues to strengthen its reputation as the venue where Uganda hosts its biggest moments, from international summits and diplomatic gatherings to world class corporate events.