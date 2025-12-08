Speke Resort Munyonyo announces Boxing Day buffet dinner at Sunset restaurant

Speke Resort Munyonyo has unveiled an exquisite Boxing Day Buffet Dinner, set to take place on Friday, December 26 at the resort’s famed Sunset Restaurant.

The event, which begins at 6pm, promises a rich blend of culinary excellence, entertainment and family-friendly activities designed to extend the Christmas cheer.

According to management, the evening will feature a grand buffet experience curated by top chefs at the resort, offering guests a variety of festive dishes in a serene lakeside setting. Adults will pay Shs200,000, while children under 12 years will attend for Shs90,000.

In a statement, the resort noted that the event is intended to bring families together in a relaxed and scenic environment.

“Guests can look forward to an elegant dining experience, lively music from our DJ, and a special movie night dedicated to the little ones,” the resort said.

The Boxing Day Buffet Dinner is part of Speke Resort’s broader festive season programs, which every year attract families, corporate groups, and holidaymakers seeking luxury leisure experiences.

The Sunset Restaurant, known for its sunset views over Lake Victoria, is expected to offer a memorable backdrop for the celebration.

Reservations are ongoing through the resort’s customer service lines and email, with organisers encouraging early bookings due to high demand during the holiday period.

Speke Resort remains one of Uganda’s premier hospitality destinations, renowned for hosting upscale events, conferences and luxury festive gatherings.