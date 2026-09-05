Operative Charles Rwomushana abducted by armed men after Radio Simba appearance

Political analyst and former Internal Security Organisation (ISO) operative Charles Rwomushana has been abducted by unidentified armed men shortly after appearing on a talk show known as Gasimbagane ne Banamawuliire at Radio Simba in Kampala.

Witnesses said Rwomushana had just stepped out of the radio station when heavily armed men, travelling in a Toyota Hiace van commonly known as a “drone”, intercepted him, forced him into the vehicle and sped away to an unknown destination without identifying themselves.

Rwomushana is also a very close ally of Mr Odrek Rwabwogo and has lately been defending Rwabwogo.

Rwomushana, a regular political commentator on television and radio, is one of Uganda’s most recognised analysts on governance and security affairs.

“I don’t support or oppose anybody, but I relate with state power and its dynamics,” Rwomushana once said while explaining his approach to political analysis.

The former Makerere University Guild President has served as Resident District Commissioner for Pader and later headed the Political Intelligence Desk at the Internal Security Organisation before becoming one of the country’s most outspoken public commentators.

Yesterday while appearing before a TV show on one local television, he revealed that Gen Muhoozi will be like a lost (prodigal) son in the Bible. Minutes later, Kasambya county legislator, Daudi Kabanda warned him to be careful.

He has been vocal on analysing the deep state, political history and the military operations in Uganda.

The reported abduction adds to a string of previous encounters between Rwomushana and security agencies over the years.

In July 2020, he was arrested outside NBS Television shortly after participating in a political talk show and was later charged with disobeying presidential curfew orders before being released on court bail.

Earlier, in 2016, he was detained by security operatives over social media posts linked to the disappearance of Christopher Aine, a former aide to presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi. His whereabouts remained unknown for several days before police confirmed he had been held at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka and later released on police bond.

His disappearance comes against the backdrop of political tension in the country, with several opposition politicians and activists recently reporting arrests, re-arrests and disappearances involving armed security operatives.

Only weeks ago, Rwomushana’s name resurfaced in court proceedings connected to a high profile treason related case involving Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale, although he has not been formally charged in that matter.

By press time, neither the Uganda Police Force nor other security agencies had issued an official statement confirming his arrest or explaining where he had been taken, leaving family members, colleagues and supporters anxiously waiting for answers.