Moms Gather returns for fifth edition at Speke Resort Munyonyo

The fifth edition of the popular “Moms Gather” event is set to take place on May, 9 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The event, which has grown into a signature platform for women’s connection and wellness, is expected to bring together mothers from different walks of life for a day of inspiration, reflection, and shared experiences.

According to promotional details, this year’s edition will feature a lineup of speakers including Lisa, Daisy, Brenda Kabibi, Apophia Segwaya, Allen Kagina, Patricia Rutiba and Christine N. Musinguzi, all of whom are expected to lead conversations around personal growth, motherhood, and empowerment.

The gathering is an unforgettable experience designed to connect, inspire and nurture with activities ranging from keynote sessions to smaller Mom Circle discussions aimed at fostering deeper engagement among participants.

“This year, we are bringing together an incredible lineup of moms who are ready to share, uplift, and ignite something powerful,” the organisers said in a statement, adding that the event will focus on meaningful conversations, wellness, sisterhood and joy.

The event will be held under a chic and glam dress code, with attendance set at a fee of Shs200,000. Booking is currently ongoing, with organisers noting that slots are limited and filling up quickly.

Partners supporting the event include CEA Lion, Speke Resort, Twine Shots, Cambridge Health Center and Dream House Events.

“Come as you are and leave transformed,” the organisers said.

The organizers encouraged women to secure their seats early for what promises to be a memorable experience.