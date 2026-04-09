Ministry of Gender develops catalogue to support Jua Kali sector

The programme management unit of the Jua-Kali Programme at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) has developed a comprehensive Jua Kali Business Equipment Catalogue and Maintenance Plan for the beneficiaries and applicants.

This catalogue is intended to guide the Jua Kali sector on the proper use and maintenance of the equipment provided by the Programme.

Formally known as Empowering Informal Businesses into Formal Growth (Jua-Kali), the programme is a key intervention aimed at enhancing productive employment and supporting the transition of informal enterprises into the formal economy.

The programme supports the informal sector through providing business toolkits and equipment; policy research and innovation; programme management and supervision; and provision of business development services to all beneficiaries.

During the catalogue review meeting at the MGLSD today, Mr Kibenge urged all the stakeholders to provide the technical expertise, practical experience, and market knowledge necessary to ensure that the Catalogue is relevant, credible, and aligned with the industry standards.

“This Catalogue is intended for use by Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Local Governments, implementing partners, training institutions, and Programme beneficiaries. It will serve as a reference tool for programme implementation and coordination among stakeholders supporting Jua-Kali Programme, and at large, the informal sector,” Kibenge said.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by Assistant Commissioner Labour Productivity, Mr Hillary Businge, asked the stakeholders to identify any gaps across sectors and trades, and advise on the realism of the indicative prices in line with prevailing market conditions.

“Your input will directly shape this Catalogue that is not only technically sound, but also practical and responsive to the needs of our beneficiaries,” he added.

The Jua Kali Programme is a response to the Cabinet Directive Minute 93 (CT2011), in which the Cabinet noted the Presidential Directive for the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to work jointly with MGLSD on strategies to address job creation in Uganda.

In a letter dated August 31, 2016, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni directed Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritize the provision of support to youth and women, such as market vendors, youth working in garages, metal fabrication, boda-boda operators, and car washing bays.

So far, the programme has supported over 855 enterprise groups, benefiting 30,245 direct individuals (13,220 males and 17,025 females) across 98 districts in 192 constituencies, across the country, with 11,609 sets of business toolkits and equipment, and complemented by the other programme components.

Today’s meeting was attended by representattives from the Ministry of Works and Transport; Makerere University; Uganda Manufacturers Association; Uganda Small Scale Industries Association (USSIA); members of the private sector; and the technical staff of MGLSD.

Members called for amplified publicity of the programme so that more Ugandans can get the information and benefit.