MAO TO ANITA AMONG: Only head of family has final word on who can access which room in the home

A sharp war of words has erupted within the ruling National Resistance Movement camp after Norbert Mao fired back at Speaker Anita Annet Among over her arrogont remarks on the race for the Speakership.

Mao, who is also eyeing the top parliamentary seat, dismissed Among’s comments as disrespectful and ill mannered, framing his response in a metaphor that underscored authority and hierarchy within a political family.

“This is not just bad politics. It is bad manners,”Mao said.

Mao added that it’s only the head of the family that has the audacity to determine which room the visit has to enter.

Mao further said that Among is also an adopted child into the NRM party and has no knowledge to lecture the members in the party.

“Only the head of the family has the final word on who can access which room in the home. He does not need lectures from a recently adopted child. Above all, when you insult your father’s visitors you have insulted your father.”Moa fired Among.

His remarks were a direct response to Among’s earlier statement at the ongoing retreat of NRM leaders at the National Leadership Institute, where she likened the Speakership to a private space that cannot be accessed through political cooperation.

“We do cooperate with other political parties, but it does not mean that if we are cooperating you come up to my bedroom; you remain in the compound. The bedroom this time round is the Speakership. You cannot cooperate to the tune of Speakership,” Among said.

Among has for a while been so confident that she will win the race but the Northern Uganda guru, Nobert Mao has shaken the tables and wines are spilling.

The exchange reveals pressure within the NRM as contenders position themselves for the Speakership of the 12th Parliament, turning what has traditionally been an internal process into an increasingly public contest.

The disagreement comes against yesterday’s guidance by President Yoweri Museveni, who on Wednesday sought to steady the debate by clarifying the role of the party’s top decision making organ.

Museveni told legislators at the same Kyankwanzi retreat that recommendations made by the NRM Central Executive Committee are not binding, effectively opening the field for wider consultation within the party caucus.

“Regarding the issue of standing for Speaker, that is a matter we shall discuss at the appropriate time. CEC had earlier recommended that we maintain the current arrangement, as it has become something of a tradition. This remains a recommendation,” Museveni said.

His remarks signalled that the final decision on the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions will rest with the NRM parliamentary caucus, a position that has emboldened aspirants and intensified behind the scenes lobbying.

The President’s intervention followed concerns raised by Aringa County MP Yorke Alioni Odria, who called for fairness in determining candidates for the top parliamentary offices, amid unease over perceived endorsements of the current leadership.

Museveni’s position appeared to ease tensions among legislators who have questioned the automatic retention of Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa, with critics arguing that such moves risk stifling internal competition.

The race for the Speakership contenders, includes Among, Mao, Odria, Lydia Wanyoto, Florence Akiiki and Persis Namuganza.

As the Kyankwanzi retreat continues, the ideological direction of the party and questions of discipline, competition and consensus are emerging as central themes, with the Speakership contest now hitting so hard.