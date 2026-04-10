NUP’s Kadondi Wins Makerere Guild Presidency

Kampala, Uganda — April 9, 2026-Gracious Kadondi, a candidate aligned with the National Unity Platform (NUP), has been elected the 92nd Guild President of Makerere University following a closely contested student election.

According to official results released by the university’s electoral commission, Kadondi secured 6,801 votes, defeating her closest challenger, Hannah Karema Tumukunde, who garnered 5,787 votes in the race that attracted more than a dozen contestants.

The election drew widespread attention both within and beyond the university, underscoring the continued significance of student politics as a reflection of broader national political dynamics. Security remained visible across campus throughout the voting process, while turnout was reported to be strong.

Celebrations broke out shortly after the declaration of results, with Kadondi’s supporters gathering in various parts of the campus to mark the victory.

Kadondi’s win further consolidates the growing influence of NUP-leaning student structures in university leadership, continuing a trend that has seen the party’s supporters dominate guild politics in recent years.

The guild presidency, the highest student leadership office at Makerere University, plays a central role in representing student interests and engaging university management on issues ranging from welfare and academic affairs to governance.

Kadondi is expected to assume office in the coming days, succeeding outgoing guild president James Churchill Ssentamu, as she begins her tenure amid expectations of strengthening student representation and advancing key campus reforms.

Her victory is also seen as indicative of shifting youth political alignments, with Makerere’s guild elections often viewed as a bellwether for broader trends among young voters in Uganda.