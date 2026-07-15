Speke Resort Munyonyo nominated for LUXE Global Awards 2026 as best luxury MICE resort

Speke Resort Munyonyo has been nominated for the prestigious LUXE Global Awards 2026 in the category of Best Luxury MICE Resort, recognising its growing reputation as one of Africa’s leading destinations for meetings, incentives, conferences and events.

The nomination places the Ugandan resort among a select group of luxury hospitality establishments being recognised globally for excellence in service delivery, premium facilities, guest experiences and event management.

Announcing the nomination, Speke Resort said it was honoured to be considered for the international award, describing the recognition as a reflection of its commitment to providing world class hospitality.

“We’re honoured to be nominated for the LUXE Global Awards 2026 in the Best Luxury MICE Resort category. This nomination celebrates our dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality and world class meetings, incentives, conferences, and events,” the resort said.

The resort has called upon supporters and guests to participate in the voting process through the official LUXE Global Awards platform by scanning the provided QR code or following the voting link shared through its official channels.

The LUXE Global Awards are international hospitality awards that celebrate outstanding luxury hotels, resorts and travel experiences across different categories. The awards recognise properties that demonstrate excellence in areas including accommodation, dining, wellness, guest experience and specialised hospitality services.

The MICE category focuses on resorts and hotels that provide exceptional facilities and services for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, including modern conference spaces, professional event coordination, accommodation capacity and memorable experiences for corporate and international guests.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria in Munyonyo, Kampala, Speke Resort has established itself as one of Uganda’s premier luxury hospitality destinations. The resort offers accommodation, conference facilities, restaurants, recreational activities and expansive spaces designed to host high profile local and international events.

Over the years, Speke Resort has hosted major conferences, diplomatic gatherings, corporate meetings and international visitors, strengthening Uganda’s position as a destination for business and leisure tourism.

The nomination comes at a time when Uganda’s hospitality sector continues to expand its presence on the global tourism stage, with luxury hotels and resorts seeking greater recognition for their contribution to tourism, investment and business travel.

A win for Speke Resort at the LUXE Global Awards 2026 would further cement its status as a leading luxury MICE destination in the region and highlight Uganda’s growing capacity to host world-class events.