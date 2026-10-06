Uganda to hold Independence Day celebrations virtually from State House

Uganda will this year mark its 64th Independence Day anniversary virtually from State House, Entebbe, with only 30 dignitaries and a limited number of religious leaders expected to attend the national celebrations physically.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by Minister of ICT and National Guidance Justine Kasule Lumumba while reading Cabinet resolutions from its meeting held on October 5, 2026.

Lumumba said the celebrations, scheduled for October 9, will be held under the theme“Embracing our sovereignty with hope and visionary leadership.”

“Cabinet decided that this year’s Independence Day celebrations will be held virtually from State House, Entebbe. Only 30 dignitaries and a few religious leaders will attend in person,” Lumumba said while communicating the resolutions.

The arrangement marks a departure from the large national Independence Day gatherings that Uganda has held in previous years, which have brought together thousands of people, government officials, foreign diplomats, cultural leaders, religious leaders and members of the public.

Uganda attained independence from British colonial rule on October 9, 1962, with Apollo Milton Obote serving as the country’s first Prime Minister. The country will therefore celebrate 64 years of independence this year.

In 2025, the 63rd Independence Day celebrations were held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala and were attended by President Yoweri Museveni, government officials, diplomats, religious and cultural leaders and other invited guests. The celebrations featured a national parade and other activities before the President delivered his Independence Day address.

The national celebrations have, however, not always been restricted to Kampala. Over the years, government has taken the main Independence Day function to different parts of the country, allowing communities outside the capital to host the national event and showcase their cultural heritage and development achievements.

For example, the 62nd Independence Day celebrations in 2024 were held in Busia District in the Bukedi Sub-region under the theme;“Re-commitment to Secure and Fortify Our Destiny.”The event was also used to highlight government programmes and development achievements in the region.

In earlier years, districts have also organised their own celebrations alongside or separately from the national function. The decentralisation of the celebrations has enabled different regions to participate directly in marking the country’s independence and showcase their cultural traditions, local achievements and development priorities.

The annual celebrations have traditionally combined military and security parades, cultural performances, speeches, religious prayers and recognition of Ugandans who have contributed to the country. In 2025, for instance, 23 Ugandans were lined up to receive Independence Day medals for outstanding service to the nation.

This year’s virtual format is expected to significantly reduce the size of the physical gathering as the country marks the anniversary from State House, Entebbe.

The 2026 celebrations come at a time when government is also highlighting Uganda’s development journey and its efforts to strengthen national sovereignty, economic transformation and leadership as the country enters another year of independence.

Uganda’s 64th Independence Day will be marked on Friday, October 9, 2026.