23 distinguished Ugandans to receive medals at Independence Day celebrations

Uganda will tomorrow celebrate its 63rd Independence Day at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni presiding over the national event as Chief Guest.

The celebrations will see twenty-three distinguished Ugandans; fifteen men and eight women honored for their exceptional service and contribution to the nation.

Addressing journalists today at the Uganda Media Centre, the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babalanda confirmed that all preparations for the national event have been completed.

“Twenty-three distinguished Ugandans, fifteen men and eight women, will be honored for their exceptional service and contribution to the nation,” Babalanda announced.

She added, “Government is ready to ensure a peaceful, secure and well-organized celebration as we mark 63 years of independence with pride.”

The Minister reaffirmed that all relevant agencies, including the Uganda Police Force, UPDF, and intelligence organs have coordinated efforts to guarantee the safety of all guests and citizens during the Independence Day celebrations.

Yesterday, during the final parade inspection at Kololo, the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, revealed that Uganda’s Independence Day celebrations will henceforth be permanently held at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

“The new parade drills we introduced last year have now been mastered through consistent training and teamwork,” Gen. Muhoozi said.

He added, “This reflects the discipline, coordination, and professionalism that define Uganda’s armed forces.”

He praised the joint security forces for their exceptional performance during parade rehearsals, noting that the new drills have added color and precision to the national event.

Gen. Muhoozi also clarified that while Kololo will now serve as the traditional home for Independence Day celebrations, other national events such as Liberation Day and Tarehe Sita will continue to rotate across the country to promote inclusivity, patriotism, and national unity.

This year’s celebration, which marks 63 years since Uganda attained independence from Britain in 1962, is expected to attract a large audience, including senior government officials, diplomats, cultural leaders and citizens from all walks of life. The event’s theme focuses on unity, resilience, and national development.

During the ceremony, President Museveni will present national medals in three key categories:

The Nalubaale Medal is awarded to individuals who have contributed significantly to political and civic leadership.

The Luwero Triangle Medal, recognizing distinguished service and sacrifice during the liberation struggle.

The Golden Jubilee Medal honors individuals for outstanding contributions to national development, public service, and patriotism.

The celebration will also feature colorful military parades, cultural performances, brass band displays and a fly-past by the Uganda People’s Defence Air Force.

As the country marks another milestone, Hon. Babalanda urged citizens to celebrate peacefully and reflect on Uganda’s journey of progress, unity, and resilience.

“Independence Day reminds us of where we have come from and where we are going as a nation. Let us celebrate our unity and work together for a prosperous Uganda,” she said.