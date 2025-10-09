Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
20 C
Kampala
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
News

Uganda to host NAM ministerial mid-term review conference at Speke Resort Munyonyo

By Francisco Adongo
Presidents and Prime Ministers of NAM countries at Munyonyo last year.

Must read

Francisco Adongo
Francisco Adongohttps://eagle.co.ug

Uganda is set to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Mid-Term Review Conference from October 13–16, 2025 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The conference will run under the theme“Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.”

The meeting follows Uganda’s successful hosting of the 19th NAM Summit of Heads of State and Government in January 2024, which positioned the country as a key voice for the Global South.

The revelation was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Waiswa Bagiire who noted that the preparations are progressing smoothly.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government is in the final stages of preparation to welcome delegations from NAM member states, observer countries and international organizations. The conference will deliberate on pressing global issues, including poverty eradication, the Gaza humanitarian crisis, global governance reforms, and Africa’s representation in the UN Security Council.

Stanbic Pamoja

“The Government, through its various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, is in advanced stages of preparation to ensure a successful conference,” Bagiire said.

He added, “We shall host delegations from Member States, Observer Countries, and Observer Organizations of the Non-Aligned Movement.”

The agenda is expected to reaffirm NAM’s commitment to addressing global inequalities and promoting peace, human rights, and sustainable development. The ministers will also assess progress made since the Kampala Summit and finalize key policy documents to guide the Movement toward the 20th NAM Summit in Uzbekistan.

Bagiire emphasized that the government will implement strict access and security measures around the conference venue to ensure a smooth event.

“Given the nature of the meeting, there will be controlled access in and around Munyonyo,” he said. 

He added,“The public is requested to support the Government in ensuring the success of the conference through complying with any traffic control measures that will be put in place.”

The upcoming Ministerial Mid-Term Review is expected to attract international attention and further consolidate Uganda’s role as a leading voice in championing the aspirations of the Global South within multilateral platforms.

Related Posts

Previous article
23 distinguished Ugandans to receive medals at Independence Day celebrations
Next article
Remanded again: Besigye demands treason case be moved to International Crimes Division

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

- Advertisement -

© Eagle Online. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks