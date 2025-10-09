Remanded again: Besigye demands treason case be moved to International Crimes Division

Opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused Obeid Lutale have asked the High Court to transfer their treason case from the Criminal Division to the International Crimes Division, arguing that the latter is the proper court that received their indictment from the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The two requested Justice Emmanuel Baguma, who is currently presiding over their trial. Besigye, who was allowed to personally address the court, expressed deep frustration over what he termed as an “irregular handling” of their case.

“We are appearing before a wrong court,” Besigye said.

He added, “The Criminal Division never received our indictment, and it’s only the International Crimes Division that has jurisdiction over matters of this nature.”

Besigye, who recounted his abduction and subsequent rendition to Uganda, also questioned the competence and impartiality of Justice Baguma. He said the judge’s previous conclusions in their case had left them “disturbed and stunned.”

“All the documents from the General Court Martial have been filed with our applications, and the affidavits we swore had details from when we were arrested to when we were remanded, and were accepted as truth by the prosecution. Our lawyers also made extensive reference to the documents in open court,” Besigye stated.

He went on to make a direct and scathing remark to the judge, “My Lord, we considered that either you are grossly incompetent and unable to read documents filed before you or at least biased both of which we consider to be very serious matters that compelled us to file a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission against you.”

In their complaint to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Besigye and Lutale are seeking disciplinary action against Justice Baguma, including possible removal from the bench.

Besigye further told the court that they had lost faith in receiving fair treatment under Baguma’s oversight.

“We can no longer get justice from this court, and yet we run to court because it’s supposed to be a temple of justice,” he said.

Justice Baguma is expected to deliver his ruling on the duo’s application on October 15, 2025.