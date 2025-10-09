King Saha and Jose Chameleone reconcile, ending months of public feud

Kampala, Uganda – In a move that has delighted fans and eased tensions in Uganda’s music industry, top musicians King Saha and Jose Chameleone have officially reconciled after months of public disagreement and personal attacks.

The reunion took place over the weekend at a popular night spot in Kampala, where the two artists reportedly held a private conversation before embracing warmly in front of witnesses. The gesture was widely interpreted as a sign of forgiveness and renewed friendship between the former allies.

The long-standing feud had seen King Saha accuse Chameleone of disrespect and selfishness, allegations that strained their relationship and drew attention across local media. The rift was especially significant given their shared history—Saha rose to prominence under Chameleone’s Leone Island Music Empire, where he was once considered one of the group’s brightest prospects.

Their reconciliation marks the end of what many saw as an unfortunate fallout between two of Uganda’s most influential music figures. Industry stakeholders and fans alike have welcomed the news, with hopes that the two stars may collaborate once again in the near future.

Neither artist has released an official statement, but their public show of unity has already sparked widespread support on social media, with fellow musicians and fans urging them to focus on uplifting the industry rather than internal rivalry.

The reconciliation also comes at a time when calls for unity among artists have grown louder, with many pointing to the power of collaboration in elevating Uganda’s presence on the continental music stage.

Whether this new chapter leads to joint projects or simply a peaceful coexistence, the mending of ties between King Saha and Jose Chameleone is seen as a step in the right direction for Uganda’s entertainment industry.