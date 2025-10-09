Gaza peace plan moves forward; hostage release expected this weekend, says Trump

Washington, D.C. — In a surprise announcement, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the initial phase of a U.S.-backed peace plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. According to Trump, the deal includes a major breakthrough: the expected release of hostages held by Hamas as early as this weekend.

Taking to his platform Truth Social, Trump said both parties have signed off on the agreement, which he called “the first step toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace.” The plan reportedly involves Hamas releasing all remaining living hostages along with the remains of those who have died, in exchange for Israel releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners.

Trump added that the Israeli military would withdraw troops from parts of Gaza, retreating to a previously agreed-upon boundary as part of the deal’s implementation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the development, revealing that a technical delegation has already been dispatched to Cairo to finalize the logistics and confirm next steps. Egypt, alongside Qatar and Turkey, played key roles as mediators in the months-long talks that led to this diplomatic progress.

While the plan marks only the first phase of a broader framework, it has sparked cautious optimism in international circles. U.S. officials have remained tight-lipped about the deal’s finer details, but insiders confirm that the Biden administration, despite being in the background, has quietly supported the effort.

If successful, the move could not only de-escalate the crisis in Gaza but also signal a rare moment of unity in a deeply polarized region.