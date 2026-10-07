Tejas Patel arrest puts alleged human-trafficking network under spotlight

The arrest of Tejas Patel on October 4, 2026, has brought renewed attention to allegations surrounding a wider human-trafficking network and claims of influential connections allegedly linked to criminal king pin Sanjiv Patel, alias “Sanju.”

Tejas Patel is reportedly in police custody as investigations continue into allegations concerning the activities of a network said to have operated for years. The allegations have not been established in court, and those named in connection with the claims remain entitled to the presumption of innocence.

According to allegations surrounding the investigation, Sanjiv Patel has been associated with a human-trafficking operation said to have been active for approximately two decades.

File no CID 202/2026

The allegations further claim that Patel relied on relatives and associates to conduct business and other activities on his behalf, with his cousin, Tejas Patel, allegedly among those operating within that circle.