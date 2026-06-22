Police rescue 18 children, arrest two over human trafficking in Wakiso

Police in Wakiso District have rescued 18 juveniles and arrested two suspects in connection with an alleged human trafficking case following an operation in Kakunyu Village, Wakiso Town Council.

According to Police, the operation was conducted on June 21, 2026, after local leaders alerted authorities about a residential house that was reportedly accommodating an unusually large number of children aged between three and 12 years.

The children, comprising nine boys and nine girls, were found living in two rooms under circumstances that investigators described as suspicious.

Police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke said officers from Namusera Police Post acted on information received from Local Council leaders and swiftly mounted an operation together with community members and local authorities.

“Police at Namusera Police Post received information from Local Council leaders in Kakunyu Village indicating that a residential house in the area was accommodating an unusually large number of young children estimated to be between three and 12 years of age,” Kituuma said.

He noted that preliminary investigations indicate the children were allegedly transported from Luwero and Masindi districts under unclear circumstances.

The two suspects arrested have been identified as Mulindwa George, 33, a teacher by profession, and Babirye Madinah, 24, a casual worker. Both are currently being held in police custody as investigations continue.

“The suspects are under investigation for alleged trafficking in persons and related offences,” Kituuma stated.

Police said the rescued children have since been placed under protective care while efforts are underway to trace their parents and guardians. Authorities are working closely with child protection and social welfare agencies to establish the circumstances under which the children ended up at the residence.

Kituuma warned members of the public against engaging in any form of child trafficking, exploitation, or abuse, emphasizing that the law will take its course against perpetrators.

“The Police strongly caution members of the public against engaging in any form of child trafficking or exploitation. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities involving children to the nearest Police station or local authorities,” he said.

He further appealed to parents and guardians whose children may have gone missing under unexplained circumstances to report to the nearest police station for assistance and possible linkage to the ongoing investigation.

There is continued efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable children from exploitation. Human trafficking remains a serious offence under Ugandan law, carrying severe penalties for those found guilty.