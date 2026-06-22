Lawyer with Client: Erias Lukwago, Besigye to appear before court on same date

Former Kampala Lord Mayor and prominent opposition lawyer, Erias Lukwago, has been further remanded after the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court deferred its ruling on his bail application, citing the need to carefully consider issues raised by both the prosecution and defence.

The court announced that the bail ruling will be delivered electronically through the Integrated Court Case Management System (ICJMS) within the next 24 hours.

Lukwago, who is facing criminal proceedings before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court, will remain on remand and return to court on June 30, 2026, for the mention of his case. The date coincides with the scheduled appearance of opposition veteran Kizza Besigye, whom Lukwago represents as lead counsel.

Addressing journalists outside court, Lukwago’s lead lawyer, Medard Ssegona, said the Chief Magistrate informed both parties in chambers that the ruling was not yet ready and that prevailing circumstances around the court precincts made it inadvisable to reconvene solely for its delivery.

“The Chief Magistrate has advised that her ruling is not ready. Owing to the sensitivity of the case and all the environment as you see it, she was informed that it is not advisable to come back to court to convey the news that the ruling is not ready. She undertook to deliver the ruling by ICJMS within twenty-four hours,” Ssegona said.

He added that the magistrate had indicated that the proceedings involved numerous legal arguments requiring careful consideration before a decision could be reached.

“There are so many words that we have used in these proceedings. So she requested us to go and glue ourselves to the computers as we wait for the ruling. This case will be mentioned again on June 30. Even when we do not come back here tomorrow, we will be back on the 30th of June,” he said.

Ssegona acknowledged that the delayed ruling was disappointing to the defence team but said they would await the court’s decision.

“It’s not pleasant news to us either. We have only remained brave because we are duty-bound to be brave. Justice is normally slow, but ultimately justice is justice. We shall wait,” he stated.

The defence lawyer also raised fresh concerns about Lukwago’s health, warning that his condition was deteriorating while in custody.

“Meanwhile, for Hon. Lukwago, the health situation is not any better. It gets worse day by day. We have put all this material before court, and we want to trust that court will understand,” Ssegona said.

He argued that the court should take into account the medical concerns presented by the defence when determining the bail application.

Ssegona also commented on reports that Kenyan lawyer and former Kenyan Justice Minister Martha Karua had been detained at Entebbe International Airport and deported after attempting to enter Uganda.

“I know that Hon. Martha Karua has not been denied entry, but detained at the airport and deported. As a professional, I’m deeply concerned that an accused person is entitled to have a lawyer of his or her choice from anywhere. That’s why there’s room for accreditation,” he said.

He noted that the matter had already attracted the attention of legal bodies, including the Uganda Law Society, the Law Council and the East Africa Law Society.

“It’s a matter that has been taken on by the Law Council, the Law Society of Uganda, and the East African Law Society. I would actually have allowed her to come,” Ssegona added.

The court’s ruling on Lukwago’s bail application is now expected within the next 24 hours, while the substantive case remains scheduled for mention on June 30.