Housing Finance Bank Renamed Primary Dealer Market Maker by Bank of Uganda for 2026–2029

Kampala, Uganda – October, 5, 2026 – Housing Finance Bank has been reappointed by the Bank of Uganda as a Primary Dealer Market Maker (PDMM) for the 2026-2029 cycle. This reappointment builds on the institution’s six-year tenure in the role and underscores the Central Bank’s continued confidence in its contribution to the development and efficiency of Uganda’s government securities market.

The reappointment places Housing Finance Bank among the select financial institutions authorized to participate directly in Government securities auctions and facilitate trading in Uganda’s Treasury Bills and Treasury Bonds market. As a Primary Dealer Market Maker, the Bank will help improve access to Government securities for investors and support the smooth functioning of both the primary and secondary markets.

In the secondary market, HFB will facilitate the buying and selling of government securities by providing pricing and supporting transactions between market participants. Through this role, the Bank will contribute to liquidity, price discovery, and the efficient functioning of the market.

The mandate builds on HFB’s experience in treasury and financial markets, supported by its skilled team, established systems, risk management capabilities and participation in Government securities transactions.

Speaking on the reappointment, Murielle Magayane, Head of Treasury at Housing Finance Bank, said the mandate strengthens the Bank’s ability to connect investors to government securities while supporting their long-term wealth creation goals.

“At HFB, we recognize that investing is not a one-time journey but a lifelong commitment that encompasses saving, investing, protecting, and growing your financial future at every stage of life. Because every financial journey is unique and evolves over time, that is why we are committed to being your trusted partner, providing the solutions, expertise, and support you need to build, grow, and preserve your wealth at every stage of life”

As part of the Bank’s Primary Dealer Market Maker offering, the Bank provides a Treasury Securities Platform through its website that enables customers to conveniently access and invest in government Treasury Bills and Bonds. Through the platform, customers can start investing with as little as Shs100,000, making Government securities accessible to a wider range of investors. The platform offers a seamless and secure investment experience, allowing customers to participate in primary auctions and secondary market transactions while benefiting from professional advisory support and real-time market access through HFB.

The new appointment will strengthen engagement with pension funds, insurance companies, fund managers, businesses, international investors and other financial institutions. These relationships can create opportunities to mobilize longer-term funding and deepen access to capital for sustainable economic activity, including housing.

As Uganda’s leading housing finance institution, Housing Finance Bank sees the appointment as an opportunity to further connect financial markets to the country’s housing and development aspirations. The Bank believes stronger engagement with institutional investors can unlock greater opportunities for mobilizing long-term funding that supports affordable and sustainable housing.

The three-year appointment is also expected to strengthen the Bank’s relationship with a broader range of investors while increasing confidence in the institution as a trusted financial markets partner. In addition, the Bank anticipates that its expanded role will contribute to financial inclusion by making Government securities more accessible to both existing and new investors.

The role also supports Uganda’s wider economic development priorities, including the Government’s Tenfold Growth agenda, by strengthening participation in a market that mobilizes capital to finance public expenditure and investment.

For HFB, the opportunity extends beyond Government securities. The Bank’s vision for success includes advancing financial inclusion and contributing to sustainable economic growth while remaining focused on its core mandate of providing affordable housing finance solutions.