UPC backs Ganyegenya operation, calls for wider national transport plan

August 27, 2026-KAMPALA — The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has backed the government’s campaign against dangerous vehicles but says the crackdown must be matched with a broader plan to keep public transport affordable and available.

The party’s call comes after the Ministry of Works and Transport and Traffic Police launched a 100-day operation dubbed “Ganyegenya” on August 24.

The operation is targeting public service vehicles found to be in Dangerous Mechanical Condition (DMC), with a particular focus on ageing 14-seater taxis operating in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Police said 178 vehicles were impounded on the first day of the operation.

The enforcement has, however, affected the availability of taxis in some areas, with commuters facing longer waiting times at stages. Some passengers have resorted to boda bodas and other informal transport options, which can cost more.

UPC spokesperson Sharon Arach Oyat said the party supports the removal of unsafe vehicles because road users deserve safe transport.

She, however, warned that withdrawing vehicles without a replacement plan could create a transport crisis.

According to Ms Oyat, the situation could become more difficult when schools and colleges reopen and demand for public transport increases.

The party has proposed the temporary deployment of institutional buses to supplement taxis and help commuters during the transition.

UPC also wants the operation expanded to cover all types of vehicles, including motorcycles, bicycles, tuk-tuks, lorries, trucks, buses, government vehicles and private cars.

Ms Oyat said mechanical safety should not be enforced selectively because any defective vehicle can cause accidents.

The party is also calling for a comprehensive national transport policy that would coordinate road transport with railways, commuter services, water transport and domestic aviation.

UPC has proposed investment in electric trains and trams as part of a long-term solution to Uganda’s transport challenges, citing the country’s electricity generation potential.

The party described the current crackdown as a necessary but largely reactive measure that does not by itself address the underlying weaknesses in the public transport system.

Other opposition voices, including the Forum for Democratic Change, have also expressed concerns about transport shortages and increased costs for commuters.

Authorities have since reduced the intensity of enforcement in some areas to minimise disruption and give affected operators time to repair their vehicles.

The Ganyegenya operation is scheduled to run for 100 days.