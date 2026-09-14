Local governments register improved performance in latest OPM assessment

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has reported improvements in the performance of local governments across Uganda, with the latest national assessment showing progress in infrastructure development and public service delivery as the government prepares the 2027/28 financial year budget.

The findings were presented during the Regional Local Government Budget Consultative Workshops for FY2027/28, where OPM said the performance assessment framework has become a key tool for strengthening government administration, accountability, resource management and evidence based planning.

Speaking during the workshops, OPM Commissioner for Monitoring and Evaluation Mayanja Gonzaga said the assessment system is designed to identify weaknesses in government operations and generate evidence that helps improve service delivery.

“The assessment system is designed to identify gaps in government functions and generate evidence to guide performance improvement and better service delivery,” Mayanja said.

The assessment focuses on three major areas: service delivery facility and functionality, local government performance and infrastructure. It evaluates how districts and local governments manage resources, procurement, human resource planning, transparency and the functionality of public facilities.

Under the facility assessment, district teams inspect public primary schools, secondary schools and health facilities to determine whether they are operating effectively and meeting community needs.

The infrastructure assessment covers investments in education, water, roads, irrigation and production services across local governments, measuring not only the existence of projects but also whether they remain functional and accessible to the communities they are intended to serve.

Mayanja said special attention is given to inclusivity, with assessment teams checking whether facilities have ramps and other features that enable persons with disabilities to access public services.

“The findings provide government with evidence on areas that are performing well as well as those requiring further investment and intervention,” he said.

The assessment also examines visible structural defects in public facilities, the availability of essential equipment and the overall quality of infrastructure, all of which contribute to performance scores awarded to local governments.

According to OPM, the latest results show an overall improvement in average performance across several infrastructure and service delivery indicators, providing government with reliable data to guide future planning and budget allocations.

The commissioner said the exercise also strengthens oversight by central government institutions by enabling Ministries, Departments and Agencies to identify and address performance gaps before they affect service delivery.

The Regional Local Government Budget Consultative Workshops for FY2027/28 are being held across the Central, Western, Eastern and Northern regions from September 14 to October 2, 2026.

The consultations are being conducted under the theme “Full Monetization of Uganda’s Economy through Commercial Agriculture, Industrialization, Expanding and Broadening Services, Digital Transformation and Market Access,” as the government seeks to align local government planning with its wider economic transformation agenda.