Gen Muhoozi praises UPDF engineers as new Defence headquarters reaches 87% completion

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has commended the UPDF Engineering Brigade for its work on the new Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA) and UPDF headquarters in Mbuya, with construction now reaching 87 percent completion ahead of its planned commissioning in December.

During a site visit on Monday, Gen Kainerugaba praised the engineers and construction personnel for keeping the project on schedule and delivering what is expected to become Uganda’s new military command centre.

“Your dedication to this project is commendable and your efforts will not go unrewarded,” Gen Kainerugaba told the engineers, assuring them that their contribution would be recognised once the facility is officially handed over.

The twin tower complex, being constructed entirely by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, broke ground in August 2024 as part of a plan to bring together the Ministry of Defence and the military’s operational leadership under one headquarters after decades of operating from scattered offices.

The CDF has repeatedly said the project is intended to improve coordination between the civilian ministry and military commanders, arguing that modern infrastructure is essential for efficient defence operations and faster decision making.

Once completed, the complex will house advanced communication centres, high technology command installations and digital operational systems designed to support contemporary military operations.

Security around the facility has also been strengthened through a two kilometre perimeter fence, upgraded quarter guards and alternative access routes to improve movement within the military installation.

The project has progressed faster than initially anticipated after Gen Kainerugaba directed engineers to accelerate construction while maintaining quality standards, allowing work to remain on course for completion before the end of the year.

Upon commissioning, the headquarters will replace older administrative facilities on Mbuya Hill and establish a single command hub for Uganda’s defence leadership.

During the inspection, Gen Kainerugaba was guided through the site by Col James Lwegaba, Joint Staff Engineering, Col Robert Chabo, the Project Engineer, and site engineer Capt Kikomeko Kigongo.

The visit was attended by UPDF Chief of Joint Staff Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Undersecretary Edith Butuuro, and other senior officials from the UPDF and the ministry.