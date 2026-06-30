Matembe remanded to Luzira over sectarianism charges

Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Dr Miria Matembe has been remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged with promoting sectarianism over social media posts in which prosecutors allege she made remarks targeting Banyankole women serving in government.

Matembe appeared before Grade One Magistrate Sheila Gloria Atim at the Luzira Magistrates Court on Tuesday, ending nearly a week of uncertainty over her whereabouts after family, friends and concerned citizens raised alarm over her disappearance.

Matembe was formally charged under Section 38(1) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 120, with prosecutors accusing her of making statements likely to promote hostility and ill will among sections of the public.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offence was committed in June 2026 within Nakawa Division, Kampala, through social media publications attributed to DK TV Uganda.

Prosecution contends that Matembe published or caused to be published statements claiming that “all our taxes have been spent on Banyankole women ministers,” remarks investigators say were capable of inciting hatred and hostility against a section of the population.

The State further told court that the publications are still under forensic examination as investigators seek to establish their origin, authenticity and extent of circulation.

“The publications attributed to the accused are still under scrutiny as investigations continue to establish their source, authenticity and wider circulation,” the prosecution informed the court.

Prosecutors added that investigators are also examining the broader context in which the statements were allegedly made and their possible impact on public order.

“We are continuing with investigations into the social media publications attributed to the accused to determine their authenticity, reach and intent,” a prosecution officer submitted.

After hearing the prosecution’s request, Magistrate Atim ordered that Matembe be remanded to Luzira Prison pending completion of investigations.

“The accused is hereby remanded until July 1, 2026, as investigations into the alleged offence are still ongoing before this court,” Magistrate Atim ruled.

Matembe, once a senior minister in government before becoming one of its most outspoken critics and a prominent human rights advocate, appeared frail in court. She was seen limping and required assistance to walk into the courtroom, drawing concern from supporters who had gathered at the court premises.

Her court appearance came after nearly a week during which her whereabouts remained unknown, prompting widespread concern among political allies, activists and members of the public who had demanded that security agencies account for her whereabouts.

The case has been adjourned to July 1, 2026, when the matter will return to court for mention as investigations continue and authorities gather additional digital evidence related to the alleged social media posts.