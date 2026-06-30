Kizza Besigye challenges trial procedure in High Court treason case

Kampala, Uganda — June 30, 2026 — Opposition politician Kizza Besigye on Tuesday made a personal submission before the High Court Criminal Division in Kampala, raising objections over trial procedure in his ongoing treason-related prosecution.

Besigye appeared before Justice Emmanuel Baguma alongside co-accused Hajji Obeid Lutale in a session that focused largely on preliminary applications and issues affecting the conduct of the trial.

During the hearing, Besigye directly addressed the court and urged that outstanding procedural matters be resolved before the case proceeds further. He said the issues were central to his ability to adequately prepare and participate in the trial process.

Justice Baguma directed that the concerns be submitted formally through written applications or handled within existing motions already on the court record. The judge maintained that oral requests of that nature could not be determined immediately in court.

Besigye’s submission centered on constitutional fair hearing rights under Article 28 of the Constitution, including adequate time and facilities to prepare a defence, access to legal counsel, and timely disclosure of prosecution evidence.

His legal team supported the concerns, pointing to restricted consultations while in custody, delays in disclosure of evidence, and detention conditions that they argue affect trial readiness. They also referenced pending constitutional and human rights applications awaiting determination.

The matter arises from treason and misprision of treason charges in Criminal Session Case No. 335 of 2025, in which Kizza Besigye, Lutale, and Capt. Denis Oola are accused of allegedly undermining state authority.

The defence continues to contest both the legal and procedural basis of the prosecution, arguing that key preliminary issues must be resolved before the substantive hearing can proceed.

The High Court is expected to issue further directions on the pending applications as the case advances.