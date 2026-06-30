500 households clash with church over blocked road in Seguku

June 30, 2026 — Seguku, Wakiso District

Tension remains high in Seguku following a confrontation between residents and a local church over the alleged blocking of a long-used community access road, a dispute that has drawn in local authorities and sparked concern across the neighbourhood.

Residents from an estimated 500 households accuse the church of restricting access to a pathway they say has for years served as a vital route connecting homes to schools, trading centres, and the main road network. The sudden closure, they argue, has disrupted daily movement, forcing longer and more costly travel routes, particularly for school-going children and emergency access.

The situation escalated when residents gathered near the disputed section of the road, demanding its immediate reopening. Some community members described the move as unexpected and disruptive, insisting the pathway has historically functioned as a public route regardless of land ownership claims.

“We are not against development, but blocking a road people depend on without consultation is unfair,” one resident said during the standoff.

Representatives associated with the church, however, maintain that the blocked section lies within their legally owned land and that the closure is part of ongoing development plans. They argue that alternative routes remain available, though residents dispute their practicality.

The disagreement quickly attracted attention from local leaders, who moved in to mediate between the two sides. Authorities have urged calm and requested both parties to refrain from further confrontation as verification of the road’s legal status is carried out.

Security personnel were also deployed in the area to prevent further escalation as discussions continue.

The dispute reflects a wider pattern of land and access tensions in fast-growing suburbs like Seguku, where rapid urban expansion continues to blur boundaries between private property and long-established community pathways.