Road carnage: Over 90 road crashes, 38 lives lost in seven days

At least 38 people have been confirmed dead and dozens injured in over 90 road crashes recorded across Uganda in the past week, according to figures cited by the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA).

Police statistics indicate that an average of 10 Ugandans die every day due to road traffic incidents, making road carnage one of the leading causes of preventable death in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CEPA described the fresh surge in accidents as both tragic and avoidable.

“These tragic events are a stark reminder of the persistent and preventable nature of road carnage in our country,” CEPA said.

The warning comes as the September–November rainy season sets in, with the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) forecasting above-normal rainfall in central and western regions. The downpours have created slippery roads, reduced visibility, and increased the risk of hydroplaning.

CEPA urged drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and boda boda riders to exercise extra caution.

“We call for reduced speeds, especially in high-traffic and flood-prone areas, proper vehicle maintenance including tire and brake checks, increased vigilance at pedestrian crossings and school zones, and avoidance of reckless overtaking and distracted driving,” the statement added.

Through its Road Safety Advocacy Programme, CEPA said it will continue working with youth leaders, civil society actors, and local authorities to promote behavioral change, civic education and policy reform.

“Our recent road safety trivia campaigns and public perception surveys have revealed critical gaps in awareness and enforcement, gaps that must be urgently addressed,” CEPA emphasized.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the global Decade of Action for Road Safety (2021–2030).

“Let these recent tragedies not be just statistics but a wake-up call for collective action,” CEPA noted.